Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller dead at 29 amid mental illness, substance abuse

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago

Master P is “overwhelmed with grief” after announcing that his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller has died after struggling with “mental illness” and “substance abuse.”

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P, 52, wrote in a heartbreaking post on Instagram Sunday night. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve.”

The “Burbons And Lacs” rapper added that he is grateful for those who have been supportive as he and his family mourn the loss of his little girl, adding that Tytyana was dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.

“We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,” he wrote. “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.”

He added, “With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Master P’s 32-year-old son Romeo also shared that he was mourning his sister in an Instagram post.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister” he wrote on Sunday. “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

Fans of Master P and Romeo flooded the comments sections with words of encouragement and prayers.

“May she Rest In Peace and may anyone struggling at the moment reach out for help ❤️❤️❤️,” one person commented on the post.

“Im very sorry for your lost [sic]! Prayers to you and your family!🙏🙏❤,” a second person wrote.

“😢🙏🏿 #mentalhealth is real. Lord knows. Im livin it. God please be with you amd your family Master P. # Condolences,” added a third.

Master P shared Tytyana with his estranged wife, Sonya C. They also have six other kids together: Romeo, Itali, 23, Inty, 29, Vercy, 30, Hercy, 20, and Mercy, 16. He also has a 25-year-old daughter, Cymphonique, and a 31-year-old son Veno, from previous relationships.

He and Sonya C got married in 1989, but she filed for divorce in 2013. In 2021, they were legally declared single.

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

