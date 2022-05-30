ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher Cats shut down RubberDucks to win Eastern League series finale

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Fisher Cats 4, RubberDucks 1

Three New Hampshire pitchers kept the RubberDucks in check and the Fisher Cats closed out a six-game series at Canal Park with a victory on Sunday.

Andrew Bash (1-1) worked 2⅓ innings in relief and did not allow a run or hit to pick up the win for the Fisher Cats.

Chris Roller was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. He stole second and moved to third on a fielder's choice. He came across the plate for the Ducks' only run when Fisher Cats starter Trent Palmer balked. Roller was able to extend his on-base streak to six games.

Despite the loss, the Ducks still won the series, making it their third consecutive series win. They remain in first place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League, two games ahead of the Erie SeaWolves.

