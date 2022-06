Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, seems to be completely over the idea of getting involved in the sport of boxing. Before UFC was sold to its current parent company WME-IMG, it was under Zuffa LLC and the Fertitta brothers, who White still is close friends with to this day. After their departure from the mixed martial arts (MMA) world, the idea of “Zuffa Boxing” was kicked around to the point where White was even seen wearing t-shirts with the name on them.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO