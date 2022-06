On May 27 police divers and snipers worked together, searching a pond after a minivan crashed into it after running off the road at a Miami-Dade turnpike. The pond was known to contain alligators and so while the divers searched for the vehicle underwater in the hope of rescuing survivors of the incident, snipers watched through their rifle-scopes in case gators took an interest.

