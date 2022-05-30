ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop At These Veteran-Owned Gear Shops This Memorial Day

The big dog, Black Rifle Coffee Company may not be the oldest veteran-owned company on this list (at least before its IPO in February), but it’s come to be the Kevin Bacon of the archetype, with all others just a few steps removed. Founded by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan...

Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fatherly

Open Fire And Outdoor Grill Recipes For The Whole Family

Whether you’re blistering hot dogs on a stationary grill at a state park or placing skewers of oil-slicked vegetables over embers in the middle of nowhere, eating in the woods is hard to beat. Something about the experience — the primal sense of cooking over flames, or simply the calm that comes with being in a secluded spot — makes everything taste better.
RECIPES
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
theodysseyonline.com

What Memorial Day Is

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2018 occurs on Monday, May 28. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.
POLITICS
Motorious

B17 World War Two Bomber Barn Find

This WWII bomber spent much of its life in a junkyard. World War II was an insane time for the American military and economic state in the 1940s. The nation was at a high point of innovation, particularly within the military sector, and was ready to end the worldwide conflict that had plagued Europe for over two years at the time. Japan would later regret getting America involved in the war, especially since it gave the superpower military the chance to show off its shiny new arsenal of atom bombs, Navy equipment, and planes.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest Siege In Military History

The current Russian invasion of Ukraine has involved several brutal sieges of cities and towns alike. Many civilians have been killed along with members of the military. The most widely followed of these was the Mariupol steel plant. A small number of Ukrainian soldiers held off a much larger Russian military force. In American history, […]
MILITARY
Missouri Independent

The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
MILITARY
Fatherly

The Incomparable Misery And Exhilaration Of Type 2 Family Fun

A few years ago, I decided to build a boat in my apartment and row from the Hudson River to the Gulf of Mexico. To many of my friends and family, this seemed like an odd choice for someone who lived in a one-bedroom apartment, not to mention someone who’d never camped alone before. The idea had come to me as far from the wilderness as a person can get — in an office building in the middle of Manhattan, where I was enjoying the culmination of my species’ efforts to get comfortable. Safely tucked away from wild animals and wild weather in my cubicle, I killed time (like millions of others) by plunging into virtual wilderness. I Googled my way across remote terrain, carefully arranging the imagined predators, strangers, and boat-crushing whirlpools into a kind of Venn diagram of adventure, hazard-orange at its heart, that thrilled me and kept me up at night.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Memorial Day should be every day in America

For some of us, every day is Memorial Day. For all Americans, it should be. It is our responsibility as citizens to study our history, to recognize what was risked and sacrificed from the inception of this nation up through today so that we could have the freedoms, options, and opportunities we do. The ability to choose our path regardless of station, to succeed and fail based on our merits and on our decisions, to live our dreams is unique in the annals of history. Those liberties did not pre-exist. They were hard won. Honoring, respecting, and appreciating the sacrifices of generations past, and then safeguarding and preserving those freedoms for our children and grandchildren is the duty of every American.
POLITICS
