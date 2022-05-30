ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Memorial Park Cemetery To Host Memorial Day Ceremony

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony on...

Community Remembers Oklahoma City’s First Black Councilwoman

Oklahoma City is mourning a monumental loss after the city's first Black city councilwoman died. Willa Johnson served for 14 years and then spent 11 years as county commissioner. Those who worked alongside Johnson said she was a force to be reckoned with and a pillar for northeast Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City of Tulsa to invest $3.1 million into south Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa plans to make a $3.1 million investment into Johnson Park near 61st and Riverside. Savion Thomas, 7, loves hanging out near the monkey bars. "Even though they hurt my hand," he said with a smile. The park is well-loved by so many,...
TULSA, OK
News to Know: Taft Shooting, Ft. Scott Historic Site

TAFT, Ok. — One person is dead and seven others injured following a shooting at a Memorial Day festival. The shooting happened in the small community of Taft just after midnight. Taft is in Muskogee County just west of Muskogee, Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, one person was killed and at least seven others were injured. Two of those were minors. Witnesses say they heard at least 40 shots fired. The OSBI says the investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made.
TAFT, OK
Firefighters Battle Structure Fire In SE OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a structure fire on the city’s southeast side. The fire is located near Southeast 59th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pittsburg County collision kills two women

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two woman are dead after a crash in Pittsburg County Wednesday morning. Troopers say 26-year-old Rebecca Miller was driving eastbound on State Highway 31 with two children in the car, and 51-year-old Mary Durbin was driving westbound. Both cars crossed over left of center and struck head-on in the roadway.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
Second life: Sand Springs couple has big plans for Discoveryland property

Many Tulsans have fond memories of Discoveryland, where so many of us spent a few summer evenings watching performances of “Oklahoma!”. The community theater tradition dates back to 1978, with more than 100,000 visitors attending performances annually. But after wild popularity and various financial issues, the venue had its final curtain call in 2011. The place sat unused, decaying and forgotten.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Tulsa organizations kick off 2022 Fan Drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10th annual 2022 Fan Drive has kicked off this week, led by Westlake Ace Hardware and The Salvation Army. This year's drive will run through June 19. During the drive, Westlake Ace customers are asked to round up their change or make a monetary...
TULSA, OK
What happened to the Loch Ness Monster of Claremore, Oklahoma?

The below transcript has been edited for clarity. CASSIDY MUDD: Something unusual has happened at Claremore Lake. KWGS’s Elizabeth Caldwell has this report. ELIZABETH CALDWELL: It’s Memorial Day Weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. At Claremore Lake, people are picnicking and exercising. The weather is cool and sunny. On the shoreline a woman named Daeonah Taylor is fishing with worms hooked to a pink fishing pole.
CLAREMORE, OK
Two Groups in Oklahoma Are Developing a Blueprint for Successful Queer-Owned Restaurants

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Doctor's Office To Be Closed Rest Of Week After Deadly Shooting

A doctor's office that was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon will be closed for the rest of the week. In a statement, the Saint Francis Health System said:. To allow our staff and caregivers the opportunity to process today's tragic incidents, all Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon tomorrow in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled. Additionally, the Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will be closed for the balance of the week.
TULSA, OK
Memorial Day 2022 Closings - Tulsa

The City of Tulsa has announced that City Hall, Municipal Hall, and other facilities will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: Water: (918) 596-9488. Sewer: (918) 586-6999.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Advance Lawsuit And Receive Surprising Gift

May 31 marks the 101st anniversary of the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, a community of Black wealth and achievement that had been nicknamed Black Wall Street. The horrific attack killed hundreds of people, destroyed thousands of homes and establishments and obliterated a 35-block neighborhood that had been thriving within the city of Tulsa. As knowledge of the massacre finally spread after decades of whitewashing, the few living survivors and the descendants of those who lived through the violence are finally moving a few steps closer to being compensated for the attack and its lingering impact on them and their community.
TULSA, OK

