ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Soccer UK PM Johnson deeply disappointed by treatment of Liverpool fans in Paris -spokesman

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098lqR_0fujj5qe00

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hugely disappointed by how Liverpool soccer fans were treated at the Champions League final in Paris, his spokesman said on Monday, describing footage of crowd trouble at the match as upsetting and concerning.

Dozens of individuals forced their way into the stadium premises and others outside, including children, were tear-gassed by riot police, a Reuters witness said. read more

"The footage from the Stade de France this weekend was deeply upsetting and concerning. We know many Liverpool fans travelled to Paris in good time ... and we're hugely disappointed by how they were treated," the spokesman said.

"We are urging UEFA to work closely with the French authorities on a full investigation and to publish those findings."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Paris#Uk#British#French
The US Sun

Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Duchess ‘unable to do much except moan about the Royals’ after Netflix disaster

MEGHAN Markle wanted INSTANT Diana-like superstar status without doing the boring hard work and 'hated every second' of her Australian tour according to a royal author. Meghan didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', Tina Brown claimed.
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen Elizabeth Opens Her Jaw-Dropping Personal Jewelry Box to the Public for Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is giving us a rare peek into her own jewelry box — and it's quite the dazzling display!. As part of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen is loaning several pieces of her personal jewelry to the Royal Collection Trust to exhibit at the various royal palaces this summer. An array of brooches, which the Queen often wears as a symbolic nod to her hosts during official Commonwealth tours, will be displayed alongside the Queen's Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate — as well as her famous Diamond Diadem — in the U.K.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Father, 57, who flew to Croatia for romantic break with his wife is held in airport cell for entire FIVE DAYS after accidentally boarding Ryanair flight using his step-daughter's passport

An unlucky father was detained in Croatia - after accidentally using his stepdaughter's passport to board his flight. David Chadwick, 57, boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Croatia for a romantic five-day break with his wife Alison, 46, but was stopped by border guards when landing at Zagreb Airport.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: British Monarch Will Allegedly Abdicate After Platinum Jubilee, It Will Be The 'Sane' Thing To Do, Royal Biographer Clive Irving Claims

Queen Elizabeth is still in control, but the monarch is likely to abdicate, according to a royal biographer. Her Majesty will likely make the heir apparent, Prince Charles, her regent. Queen Elizabeth Should Use Regency Act After Skipping State Opening Of Parliamentary. The 96-year-old monarch has mobility issues. Due to...
U.K.
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy