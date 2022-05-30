ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Business: Power Lodge of Minnesota purchases Miller Marine

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
Miller Marine has been purchased by Power Lodge of Minnesota. All of Miller Marine's staff has been retained, according to a joint announcement from the companies.

Miller Marine is the world's No. 1 seller of high-performance Bennington boats and was named the No. 1 Yamaha Outboard dealer in the U.S. in 2021. The business will continue selling Bennington boats; plans are for Miller Marine and Power Lodge to carry the full line of Bennington high-performance pontoons.

Catholic Charities promotes one executive, hires another

Catholic Charities has hired a new director of behavioral health services and promoted a longtime employee to director of human services.

Michelle Arnold has worked for Catholic Charities since 2004, starting as the human resources coordinator and working her way through a few positions before reaching the director of human resources role.

Chad Bösl has been hired as the director of behavioral health services. As such, he will oversee the HOPE Community Support Program, Catholic Charities Behavior Health Clinic and the day treatment programs in St. Cloud and Elk River.

Bösl has worked in mental health for 14 years, he said in a release from Catholic Charities.

Malco Products names new member to board of directors

Phil Sponsler has been named to the Malco Products Board of Directors.

Sponsler has been the president and general manager of manufacturer Orbitform since 2000, according to a release from Malco Products.

“We are very fortunate to have Phil join the Malco team, and we look forward to his contributions to helping Malco realize our vision as a destination company for many years to come,” Malco Products board chair Don Schmidt said in release.

Malco Products is a hand tool manufacturer in Annandale.

Falcon National Bank employee completes leadership development program

A Falcon National Bank executive has graduated from the Minnesota Bankers Association Leadership Development Academy.

Troy Cameron joined 22 other bankers in the year-long program intended to provide "in-depth skill-building for bankers preparing for critical leadership roles in their banks," according to Falcon National Bank.

Cameron is the senior vice president of business banking.

Sarah Kocher is the business reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-255-8799 or skocher@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter @SarahAKocher.

