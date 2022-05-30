ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee’s Marty Sullivan 2022 Recipient of Golf Golden Plaque of Distinction

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago
(Waukee) Waukee golf coach Marty Sullivan is the 2022 golf recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award. Sullivan will be honored before the start of the Class 4A State Golf Tournament at Otter Creek.

The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.

Sullivan has been teaching physical education and coaching boys’ and girls’ golf and wrestling for 29 years, all at Waukee High School. Over the years, he has been fortunate to coach four state championship teams, four individual champions, one runner-up, and many placers. In 2012, he had the privilege of watching Waukee break the single-day scoring record with a 298 en route to the Class 4A state championship.

