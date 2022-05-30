CPD: South Linden shooting victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Linden Sunday morning.

CPD state Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00am Sunday.

Smith III was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police.

This was the 52nd homicide in Columbus in 2022.

CPD continue to investigate and ask those with information to call 614-645-4730.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.