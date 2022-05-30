ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CPD: South Linden shooting victim identified

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Spsfi_0fujhC0u00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Linden Sunday morning.

CPD state Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00am Sunday.

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

Smith III was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police.

This was the 52nd homicide in Columbus in 2022.

CPD continue to investigate and ask those with information to call 614-645-4730.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting, attempted robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say an attempted robbery in east Columbus turned into a shooting that left the victim hospitalized.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking in the area of Seymour Avenue and E. Livingston Avenue when a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

State police identify teen fatally shot on Statehouse lawn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on the Statehouse lawn in Columbus Sunday night. Sgt. Bruce Nihiser of OSHP says the victim was identified as Broderick M. Harper of Columbus. Harper was found shortly after 10 p.m. near the...
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after shooing, crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting and a crash that left two people dead on the west side of Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/391v6VA.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police have released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city on Memorial Day. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kewai Hunter, 21, on a murder charge for the shooting in the area of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive. Reynoldsburg police […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man steals package from porch in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after they said a man rode his bike onto a front porch and stole a package in Weinland Park north of downtown. Police say at noon on May 27, the suspect rode up to the residence of a 24-year-old woman on the 1200 block of Courtland Ave. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homeowner shot, killed during attempted break-in

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Parkglen Road in the Galloway area, early Tuesday morning. https://nbc4i.co/3x1ykBD.
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County hit with two double homicides within five days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office now searching for suspects after two double homicides in less than a week, on the county's southside. "We are going to do everything we can to make sure the westside doesn't become the wild west," Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said. "I can't recall the last time we have had, back-to-back double homicides, in such a period of time."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Columbus Police#Ohio Statehouse Smith Iii#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man stole 11 gaming consoles from east side GameStop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is looking for the identity of a suspect who they say stole gaming consoles from a GameStop on the east side. Police say the male suspect went into the GameStop on S. Hamilton Rd. at 10:30am on May 3 and played a game for hours before leaving. At 1:50pm, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police leadership, community discuss changes in city policing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police leadership promised change at a conversation with community members Tuesday night. Organizers wanted it to be a chance for those who have been treated wrong or hurt by Columbus police to talk to leadership. “It’s going to take time and we’re asking for people to be patient with us […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
10TV

Surveillance video captures deadly shooting on Ohio Statehouse lawn

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Statehouse officials have released surveillance footage showing the moments a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night. Columbus police officers responded to the Statehouse just after 10 p.m. where they found Broderick Harper on the lawn. Officers tried to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A trucker from Ohio was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to I-81 south near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township for a crash involving two tractor-trailers. Police said one truck was driving south and […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy