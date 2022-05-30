Read full article on original website
2 injured in shooting at KFC in DeKalb County
Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting at a KFC in DeKalb County, police said....
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
Cops: 4 of 6 arrested in 15-year-old’s death during Clayton County drug, gun sale
Two women accused in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Clayton County remain at large, police said Thursday. ...
Sheriff: Deputy found shot to death while driving was ‘outstanding young man’
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
1 dead, 4 injured in DeKalb shootings
Three people were shot at a DeKalb County restaurant Wednesday just a few miles from a fatal shooting at a motel, police...
Stone Mountain man arrested after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
A DeKalb County man has been arrested on multiple charges after a 12-year-old girl was shot Wednesday during a domestic ...
3 teens hospitalized after shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say
At least three teenagers were hospitalized Monday night after a shooting in southwest Atlanta, authorities said....
Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say
A man was ambushed and shot Tuesday evening shortly after seeking warmth at a southwest Atlanta dollar store and being denied entry, authorities said.
Clayton County townhomes burn after lack of water in area, officials say
Three people were rescued while firefighters struggled to find water to extinguish a blaze at a Clayton County townhome ...
‘Like a scene from Home Alone’: Accused robber arrested after slipping on ice
A man attempting to rob a local business in Gainesville on Christmas Day was foiled after falling on a patch of ice and ...
Woman arrested after stabbing at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A woman accused of stabbing another woman at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was arrested Tuesday, police said....
Atlanta driver dies in early Christmas morning crash
An Atlanta driver died early Christmas morning following a single-vehicle crash, police said....
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
Deadly Christmas Day fire leaves family grieving again
For Sonia Tyler, it’s all too familiar. Barely two years after losing one brother to gun violence, Tyler’s other brother...
Clayton County warming station to operate additional days
Clayton County will operate a warming station at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Road, in Riverdale through noon ...
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
2 inmates die within 24 hours at DeKalb jail
Two DeKalb County inmates died after being found unresponsive in their jail cells within 24 hours, the sheriff’s office ...
Plumbing issue, fire caused delays on MARTA trains
A small fire and then a plumbing issue caused headaches for MARTA train travelers Tuesday, officials said....
DeKalb court offices, Fulton facilities, Cobb library closed for flooding repairs
Some offices at the DeKalb County Courthouse will be close for until early January after freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend resulted in some flooding around the courthouse.
Man dies after killing woman in Brookhaven hotel elevator, cops say
A woman was found dead at a Brookhaven hotel and a man died at a hospital after what police called a murder-suicide on t...
