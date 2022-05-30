ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, OK

One dead, seven injured during shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma

By Julia Jacobo, ABC News
 2 days ago
USA, New York State, New York City, Crime scene barrier tape Tetra Images/Getty Images

TAFT, Okla. — One person was killed and another seven were injured after a shooting broke out during a Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma.

About 1,500 people were in attendance at the festival at the Old City Square in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, when the shooting took place early Sunday, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Witnesses told investigators the gunfire erupted after an argument took place just after midnight, authorities said. One juvenile, a 9-year-old, was among the injured.

The deceased is a 39-year-old Black female, authorities said. The other seven injured range in age from 9 to 56 and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Skyler Buckner, turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday,

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance at the event and immediately rendered aid to the victims, authorities said.

Officials are asking anyone who may have a tip to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Additional information on the shooting was not immediately available.

ABC News' Nicholas Kerr and Timmy Truong contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

