There isn’t much of a gap between the state’s top two softball teams in Class 5A. However, top-ranked Fort Dodge still has the edge over No. 2 Ankeny Centennial. In a rematch of last year’s Class 5A championship game, the host Dodgers swept a CIML Iowa Conference doubleheader on Tuesday. They walked off with a 3-2 win in the first game, then hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete the sweep with a 4-2 victory.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO