America’s cheapest organic mattress in on sale this Memorial Day

This road trip machine may be the perfect vehicle for you. Few vehicles are more iconic and symbolic of personal freedom than the Volkswagen bus in the automotive world. These vans showed the world that the age-old tradition of nomadic travel could still be accomplished in the modern world. Essentially the vehicles allowed more people to enjoy the hippie lifestyle and follow their dreams across the globe. This particular vehicle is from the early 1970s, which was a time primarily known for its financial downfall and high gas prices. These hardships lead to even more emphasis on independence and defiance within the hippie culture. That's why vans like this are so incredibly iconic and why you should consider this one for your next automotive purchase.

