Rochester, NY

Yellow Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon

WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Wednesday will be another warm and muggy day on the way with temperatures in the 80s. As a cold front approaches this afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to develop after the lunch...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: No need for the air conditioning

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - We had all the ingredients for a comfortable day in Western New York. Plenty of sunshine, very low humidity and cooler than normal temperatures. In fact, it was the coolest day in almost two weeks. High pressure with a brisk northwesterly wind flow kept the normally warmer June temperatures away from Rochester today. That high-pressure system will largely stay in place tonight and early Sunday, before a warm front approaches by the end of the weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Enjoy the weekend before unsettled weather arrives this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A wonderful Saturday is ahead with abundant sunshine and cool and comfortable temperatures. Highs today will reach the upper 60s with some near 70. Mostly sunny skies will continue through today as well making for a great day for any outdoor activities. Those cool, comfortable, and clear conditions continue through tonight and into Sunday until clouds begin to increase in the afternoon. A warm front to our west will approach locally late Sunday with cloud cover and a chance for a stray light shower.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and dry weather through weekend

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — There will be sunny skies on Friday with just a few clouds in the sky later this afternoon as a weak front approaches from the west. There will be a very small chance for a shower late in the day, mainly west of Rochester. Temperatures today will be in the mid-70s.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: No sign of sultry, summer air

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The summer heat and humidity of the last few days is gone, and a pattern shift will keep it away for the next week or so. A weak disturbance may bring a few showers into the first part of tonight, then the sky clears, leading to a cool and comfortable night. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 50s. Friday and Saturday look spectacular, with high pressure building in, almost ensuring us dry weather and an abundance of sunshine. The only exception may be a brief passing shower Friday afternoon with a weak upper level disturbance. Outside of that, expect a mostly sunny sky with temperatures back in the 70s on Friday, and dropping into the 60s for highs on Saturday. Sunday will feature more afternoon clouds, but if you have plans to attend Fairport Canal Days, or any outside plans for that matter, the weather will cooperate.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Heavy police presence on Emerson Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police responded to Emerson Street in the city of Rochester Saturday night. Police and emergency services responded to the 200 block of Emerson Street at about 10:00 p.m. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911. This is a breaking story....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester celebrates National Trail Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester community celebrated National Trail Day on Saturday, June 4. Genesee Land Trust, the City of Rochester, and the Ibero-American Development Corporation hosted the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Thomas R. Frey Trail at El Camino. The Corner Park is located at 92 Conkey Ave. Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Penfield Central School District installs emergency alert buttons

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — PCSD says brand new emergency alert buttons have been installed in schools and they have some easy-to-use technology. Staff members will be able to initiate the emergency alert system right from their phones, making it a simple and efficient tool. The information came in a...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

The Soap Box Derby returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Greater Rochester Soap Box Derby took place on Saturday on Lake Shore Blvd. near Durand Eastman Park in Irondequoit. The cars the kids built were not powered, relying solely on gravity to get them down the track. The winners will get the opportunity to compete in the Soap Box Derby World Championship in Akron, Ohio in July.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Air Show, Greek Fest, Canal Days, Junefest, and other weekend events

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Geneseo Airshow, Greek Festival, Fairport Canal Days, the Fast and Furriest Run, Junefest, and George Eastman House’s Nitrate Picture Show will take place this weekend. So will a Flower City Union soccer match to raise money for Golisano Children's Hospital. Here’s the information...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot on First Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot on First Street Saturday night. Police say they responded to the 100 block of First Street just after 7:00 p.m. and located a 32-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Section V Girl's Lax Roundup: Victor moves on to state semifinals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Victor defeated Frontier, 16-2, in the Class B Far West Regionals, as the Blue Devils advance to the state semifinals at SUNY Cortland next Friday. See highlights from Victor's win in the video player above and check out other results from Regionals this evening. Baseball.
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County to create active transportation plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County is looking to create its first transportation plan. The plan would include access beyond auto traffic when considering future planning for infrastructure projects. The Monroe County Department of Planning is partnering with the Genesee Transportation Council to create the plan which would look...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hamlin man charged in deadly six-vehicle crash

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A semi driver from Hamlin is facing charges after a deadly crash in Indiana. Six vehicles were involved. Two people were killed. Four others have serious injuries. Chasen Thompson, 26, is charged with Possession of Marijuana. His blood is being tested. Authorities are waiting on...
HAMLIN, NY
WHEC TV-10

45th annual Fairport Canal Days

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The community is celebrating the 45th annual Fairport Canal Days. People we spoke to said they're so glad to be back. "We live here in the village, it's so nice to be able to walk down here, you hear so much music, we just heard the Fairport Jazz Band play and they were spectacular, it made our whole day," Fairport natives Dennis and Cookie Pierce said.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vending spots available for upcoming 2022 Harborfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Harborfest is returning for the first time in over a decade and there are still vendor spots available. Spots are to go for vendors who sell art, crafts, and general merchandise. The vending fee is $40 for one day or $65 for both days. Commercial vendors can also promote and sell services for a fee of $300 for the two-day event.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Section V Boys Lax Roundup: Canandaigua and Fairport take the titles

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) - (4) Canandaigua defeated (2) Irondequoit, 7-3, in the Class B. Championship after falling in the title game to Webster Thomas last year. In Class A., (3) Fairport knocked off (1) Pittsford, 8-3, for their 3rd consecutive championship. See highlights from Canandaigua/Irondequoit and Fairport/Pittsford in the video...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

