Yellow Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The summer heat and humidity of the last few days is gone, and a pattern shift will keep it away for the next week or so. A weak disturbance may bring a few showers into the first part of tonight, then the sky clears, leading to a cool and comfortable night. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 50s. Friday and Saturday look spectacular, with high pressure building in, almost ensuring us dry weather and an abundance of sunshine. The only exception may be a brief passing shower Friday afternoon with a weak upper level disturbance. Outside of that, expect a mostly sunny sky with temperatures back in the 70s on Friday, and dropping into the 60s for highs on Saturday. Sunday will feature more afternoon clouds, but if you have plans to attend Fairport Canal Days, or any outside plans for that matter, the weather will cooperate.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO