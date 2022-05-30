ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Master P Announces Tragic Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller at 29

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
Over the weekend, rap music legend Master P announced the tragic news that his daughter Tytyana Miller has died at the age of 29.

In a post on Instagram, Master P revealed, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness [and] substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Tytyana is one of Master P’s nine children and is the daughter of the rapper and his ex-wife, Sonya. She is one of the rapper’s four daughters.

Romeo Miller, Master P’s son and Tytyana’s brother, also took to Instagram to speak out about his sister’s passing. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” Romeo shared. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

Romeo also spoke about his sister’s death by saying there is a silver lining. “I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

No information was given about Tatyana’s cause of death. However, according to TMZ, paramedics received an emergency call around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (May 28th) and responded to a home in the San Fernando Valley. The media outlet said that Tytyana was pronounced dead on the scene and was not taken to a local hospital.

Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Once Spoke About Her Battle With Addiction

According to The Sun, Master P’s daughter Tytyana once spoke about her battle with addiction. While being featured on WE TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” series, Tytyana revealed her struggles and discussed the possibility of going to a rehab facility.

While speaking to her father about her problems, Tytyana said, “I feel like I don’t need to go to rehab. I feel like I could actually do good without rehab.”

Sharing his own thoughts about the situation, Master P replied, “I mean, you say that TyTy, but on a series side, I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track.”

Romeo had also reportedly tried to encourage his sister to go to rehab in order to fight her addiction. At the time of her passing, Tytyana was pursuing an acting career. She recently appeared in “A Mother’s Choice.”

