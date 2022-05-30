ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community leaders react to violent weekend in Portland

By Chandler Watkins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend, Portland Police say officers responded to 10 shootings in a 24-hour span. Through their investigations, authorities say 10 people were struck by gunfire, one fatally. At least two others were struck by stray bullets, including a 62-year-old woman asleep in her bed. “Very...

Comments / 14

Keith Kirchmann
2d ago

ultimately, they can't face the truth: it's not "gun violence", it's CRIMINAL VIOLENCE!

stevan pierce
2d ago

I highly recommend watching Active Self Protection on YouTube for clear guidance on what to do in violent situations.

Fred Flintstone
2d ago

Oh, and btw…. Alcohol abuse kills thousands every day was well… maybe if we take guns away it will fix this problem too…

