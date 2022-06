BURLINGTON – It's that time of year again for Jay Barnes. The Burlington man is readying his lawnmower for a busy season ahead."I feel great because I see a before, I see an after, and I give my best effort," said Barnes.He's the founder of the Burlington Lawn Mowers Dream Team, a group of volunteers that helps local residents with their lawn care - for free."Not only are we helping Burlington, we're helping parts of Woburn, Wilmington and Billerica," said Barnes, adding, "we help the elderly, veterans, single parents, financially distressed, and we use the term injured."On Thursday, he was...

