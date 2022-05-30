ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ALEA explains what can lead to tickets, arrests over Memorial Day holiday

By Kelvin Reynolds
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As lot of boats hit the water ways right now for the Memorial Day holiday, law enforcement is also out patrolling lakes and rivers to keep folks safe. Troopers on the water want people to enjoy themselves. But not at the expense of...

www.wbrc.com

wbrc.com

Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the stabbing of an infant and an adult Wednesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hay Court Apartments around 8:30pm Wednesday night. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victims are are a 1 year-old child...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man charged with killing wife in Trussville shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

All southbound lanes shutdown AL 69 at I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major wreck has shutdown all southbound lanes on AL 69 at the I-20-59 interchange this morning. There are heavy delays in the area. The incident occurred sometime around 4 a.m. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

ALEA: Cullman man drowns trying to retrieve boat canopy

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man drowned in Smith Lake Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Investigators said Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats. It happened at approximately 1:40...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Deadly domestic situation in Trussville

David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA Wheelchair Championship in Las Vegas. Carr was paralyzed in a bizarre accident in July of 2016. While battling depression Carr found an outlet in shooting pool and he got hooked. This is his story to tell.
MIDFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in Tuscaloosa County accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Ramone A. Hardy, of Tuscaloosa, was killed when he drove off the roadway, struck a utility pole and his car overturned. Hardy was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvtm13.com

Pell City police looking for man seen breaking into car at Home Depot

PELL CITY, Ala. — A search is underway in Pell City for a man who fled the Home Depot parking lot after he was seen trying to break into a car Wednesday morning. On Facebook, the Pell City Police Department said officers are looking for Robert Kyle Golden, who was allegedly seen attempting to break into a vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday. When Golden was approached by officers, he fled into the woods behind the store.
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide on Center Street North in North Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 29-year-old Maurice Montrell Lewis. A preliminary investigation shows Lewis was walking to his brother’s home when someone started shooting at him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One injured after house fire in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person suffered a burn injury after a house fire in West Birmingham. This happened in the 1600 block of 43rd Street Ensley. Crews say the house has a lot of fire showing. We will continue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local woman dies in crash, mourned by community

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman known for her giving heart and give-back mentality was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.  Patricia Peinhardt, 82, of Cullman was pronounced deceased at CRMC after being transferred there from the scene of the accident according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  CPD Sgt. Joey Duncan said this is the first traffic fatality for the Cullman Police Department this year.  “A 1990 F-250 traveling southbound on Main Avenue collided with a 2009 Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th Street at the intersection of Main Avenue,” Duncan said. “The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and there was one fatality. The other driver was not injured.” Duncan said the crash is still under investigation and if anyone has information or was a witness to the crash, please contact him at the CPD at: (256) 734-1434. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL

