Cause revealed for massive apartment fire that left one dead, five injured in Salt Lake City

TUESDAY 5/31/22 11:25 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials have determined the cause of a massive apartment fire on Monday that left one person dead and five others injured in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the fire was caused by personal smoking materials being too close to an oxygen tank.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion right before the flames erupted. Fire officials say the loud sound was the result of the oxygen cylinder exploding at the time.

Officials confirmed the person who died in the fire lived in the apartment unit where the explosion originated.

The resulting blaze affected thirteen apartment units, forcing many residents to evacuate their homes.

Authorities say the apartment units affected will remain uninhabitable for quite some time. The American Red Cross is working to secure temporary housing for displaced residents.

So far, one person still remains in critical condition.

MONDAY 5/30/22 6:29 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A massive apartment fire has left one person dead, two people critically injured and three firefighters injured in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday morning.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the fire broke out at an apartment complex located at 254 S. 300 E. around 2 a.m.

Officials say 13 apartment units were affected and forced to evacuate due to the blaze.

Fire crews believe the flames ignited somewhere at the bottom of the apartment structure before eventually burning its way upwards.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion moments before the flames erupted.







Upon investigating, fire crews have determined the cause of the fire as “unintentional.” By 8:30 a.m., officials reported all flames have been fully extinguished.

Authorities say the apartment units affected will remain uninhabitable for some time. Those residents have now been displaced. The American Red Cross is working to secure temporary housing for them at this time.

Buses are also on-site for residents to seek warmth and shelter from the rainy conditions.

Three firefighters were injured during the incident, although officials say the injuries are not critical.

Roads directly outside the apartment will remain closed along 300 E from 200 to 300 South all day Monday.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

