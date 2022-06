On Monday, May 23, 2022, Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi arrived at City Hall only to discover someone’s car in her parking space. Her reaction was to call 911. My understanding is that the dispatcher at the Sheriff’s Department who took the call referred her to the Saratoga Springs Police Department. As it turns out, the vehicle in question belongs to Mayor Ron Kim’s wife.

