St. Augustine waste collections to continue regular schedule on Memorial Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, but solid waste collections will remain on their regular schedule.

Parking in city-owned parking lots and on-street parking is free on all national holidays, such as Memorial Day, except for the Castillo de San Marcos and the Historic Downtown Parking Facility.

Drivers are urged to confirm if a lot is owned by the City of St. Augustine and not a private operator, as many of those lots have strict towing policies.

