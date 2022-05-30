ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine waste collections to continue regular schedule on Memorial Day

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKfkg_0fujXf7v00

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, but solid waste collections will remain on their regular schedule.

Parking in city-owned parking lots and on-street parking is free on all national holidays, such as Memorial Day, except for the Castillo de San Marcos and the Historic Downtown Parking Facility.

Drivers are urged to confirm if a lot is owned by the City of St. Augustine and not a private operator, as many of those lots have strict towing policies.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

St. Augustine’s Concerts in the Plaza

St. Augustine — Tourists and residents are invited to St. Augustine’s Concerts in the Plaza in the Plaza de la Constitución, every Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., beginning on June 2. Attendees will enjoy live music under the majestic oak trees in the city’s downtown square.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
residentnews.net

Neighborhood access by waterway coming to fruition

Day Docks give boaters a chance to enjoy area amenities. The opening of the Post Street Day Dock brings to fruition many years of efforts by Riverside residents and Five Points merchants and nonprofits and the realization of desires by Jacksonville residents to have greater ability to access the City’s riverfront neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to be lit up in rainbow colors next week in celebration of Pride Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said the Acosta Bridge will be lit up in rainbow colors from June 6-10 to celebrate Pride Month. At this time, no resolution has been introduced or voted on by the Jacksonville City Council regarding the bridge’s lighting, per the previous request from the Florida Department of Transportation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
Saint Augustine, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
totallystaugustine.com

2022 Summer Events in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

Music & Art by the Sea (Free Beach Concerts) May 25-Sept. 21: The 20th annual Music by the Sea concert series runs May 25-June 29 and picks back up Aug. 17-Sept. 21 each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the St. Augustine Beach Pier Pavilion, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. The FREE concert series features 12 bands playing a wide variety of music including jazz, blues, classic rock, 80s, pop, disco and Americana. This annual series is hosted by the St. Augustine Beach Civic Association. Bring beach chairs, coolers, and arrive early to grab your spot. Learn more at sabca.org/music-by-the-sea.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Jacksonville Daily Record

Riverside property buyer sees Jacksonville as ‘part of the expansion of the South'

Atlanta-based investor Paul Mayberry said May 31 he bought the former Miller Electric Co. headquarters property in Riverside because of its location. He has no immediate plans for development at the 4.3-acre Rosselle Street site, which is at Rosselle, Copeland and Osceola streets, east of Stockton Street and bordered to the north by Interstate 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

With two new restaurants, Jax Beach Town Center plans fall opening

A first-of-its-kind regional Mexican restaurant with rooftop dining along with a Georgia craft brewery gastropub will be center stage at Jax Beach Town Center. The modern two-story, mixed-use facility under construction just a block away from the Atlantic Ocean in the heart of Jacksonville Beach is on track to be completed in October or November, developer Marc Angelo told the Times-Union.
askflagler.com

AdventHealth ‘tops out’ Palm Coast Parkway hospital

PALM COAST, Fla., May 24, 2022 — AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway has taken a significant step forward, as hospital and construction team members gathered to celebrate the building’s “topping out.”. Topping out is a construction tradition celebrating the installation of the final beam of a structure, signifying...
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Street Parking#Solid Waste#Parking Lots
News4Jax.com

Hurricane supplies: Beyond water, food, prescriptions...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I will post random extras that are a good purchase for the hurricane kit throughout the season. Here are a few more items that are not too expensive and can make a difference should you hunker down at home during a storm. Basically, these accessories can make getting by without power more manageable.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
First Coast News

Bi-Partisan candidate forum hosted at Jacksonville Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are multiple seats up for grabs in the 2023 elections; from the Jacksonville City Council to the State Senate. At least two dozen contenders for elected positions gathered for a bi-partisan candidate forum at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. It was hosted by the Black Commission. This event was an opportunity for people to directly ask those who are running some questions and the candidates shared why they deserve a vote.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy