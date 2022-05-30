ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

By JOSEPH WILSON
 3 days ago
Spain NATO Spain's King Felipe VI speaks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, right, as they attend a gala at Madrid's Royal Theater, Monday, May 30, 2022. Stoltenberg visits Madrid for Spain's celebration of its 40th year as part of the military alliance one month before the capital hosts an important NATO summit. (Alejandro Martínez/Europa Press via AP, Pool) (Alejandro Martínez)

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that next month's summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Speaking at a gala in Madrid to mark Spain's 40th year as a NATO member, Stoltenberg said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain's capital on June 29-30.

“At the Madrid summit, we will chart the way ahead for the next decade,” Stoltenberg said. “We will also be joined by Finland and Sweden, who have just made historic applications to join our alliance. The Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values.”

But the leader of the 30-member alliance didn't address Turkey's reluctance to opening the doors to Sweden and Finland. Turkey, which commands the second-largest military in NATO behind the United States, has cited the alleged support by the Nordic countries for Kurdish militants that Turkey considers terrorists as reason to reject their applications. Unanimous support is needed to add new NATO members.

On Sunday, when Stoltenberg held a private session with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to prepare the summit, he expressed his confidence that Turkey can be convinced to drop its rejection of the Scandinavian pair.

“Turkey, an important ally, has expressed its concerns, and we have to do what we always do because our decisions are reached by consensus,” he told Spanish state broadcaster TVE.

Sánchez and Spanish King Felipe VI presided over Monday's celebration at Madrid’s Royal Theater, which was attended by Stoltenberg and four former NATO secretary-generals and three former Spanish prime ministers.

Next month’s summit will redefine NATO's strategic priorities for the next decade, which Stoltenberg said include facing Chinese ambitions, the rise of anti-democratic states, climate change and instability in Africa, a top priority for Spain on Europe's southern flank. But its immediate focus will be on how to continue supporting Ukraine and deter any further aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Spain became the 16th member of NATO on May 30, 1982. Its entrance marked a milestone of Spain’s return in the international political order following the end of Gen. Francisco Franco's dictatorship with his death in 1975. The country's adhesion to NATO came just a year after its fledgling democracy survived a failed military coup. Spain would later join the European Union in 1986.

A 1997 NATO summit hosted by Spain featured the invitation to former Soviet-bloc members Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic to join the alliance that they had once stood against.

“Next month Madrid will host another historic summit," Stoltenberg said. “This time however the context is very different, not a fresh burst of freedom but a cold blast of conflict.”

Spain is aiding Ukraine with humanitarian aid and military equipment. Its military is deployed on NATO missions in Turkey, Latvia, Lithuania and Iraq, in addition to naval operations.

“Today our security is threatened by Putin’s regime and therefore our support for Ukraine is absolute,” prime minister Sánchez said. “Putin has clearly not achieved his goals because we allies have showed that our support is unbreakable.”

___

Follow all AP stories relating to the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor said on Monday, describing "very fierce" fighting in the ruins of a city that has become the focus of Moscow's offensive. read more. FIGHTING. * Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said...
POLITICS
CNN

Russia's war in Ukraine

Veteran Russian diplomat resigns in protest of Moscow's "aggressive war" in Ukraine. From CNN's Nathan Hodge, Vasco Cotovio, Radina Gigova, Anna Chernova and Jennifer Hansler. A 20-year veteran of Russia's diplomatic service announced his resignation Monday in protest of his country's war on Ukraine, multiple media outlets reported. In a...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Finland and Sweden Say Will Continue NATO Talks With Turkey

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden said on Wednesday they would continue a dialogue with Turkey over their bids for NATO membership, but did not say whether there had been progress on overcoming Ankara's objections to their joining the military alliance. The Nordic neighbours applied to join NATO last month in...
POLITICS
