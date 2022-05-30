Woonsocket Woman Charged In Deadly Crash

GREENLAND, N.H. – A man was killed late Monday night when his car, which was stopped along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, was hit by a tractor-trailer.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in Greenland.New Hampshire State Police said the man's car was possibly parked in the right travel lane with its lights on when the crash happened. Police did not release the man's name.After impact, the tractor-trailer left the road and came to a stop along the tree line.The tractor-trailer driver, a 25-year-old Leominster man, was not hurt.Police said the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors. No charges have been filed at this time.

GREENLAND, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO