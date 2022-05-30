‘Summer of Kindness’ initiative for 2022 underway

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Sunmark Credit Union and the Sunmark Charitable Community Foundation announced today that they have again partnered with Beekman 1802 to celebrate the “Summer of Kindness” in their local communities. The 2022 Summer of Kindness kicked off with the first Kindness Workshop on May...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Despite rainy skies, the Saratoga Springs City Council and community members celebrated the start of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month on Wednesday with a display of flags on the front steps of City Hall. The city will display the Pride Progress flag throughout the month as a...
Summer may not officially start until the end of this month, but Saratoga summer is in full swing. This month will see the return of a few favorite fundraisers (and of our beloved Yaddo Gardens!), so grab your family and friends and kick off the Spa City’s most lively time of the year with cocktails, live music and some good ol’ summer fun!
On Monday, May 23, 2022, Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi arrived at City Hall only to discover someone’s car in her parking space. Her reaction was to call 911. My understanding is that the dispatcher at the Sheriff’s Department who took the call referred her to the Saratoga Springs Police Department. As it turns out, the vehicle in question belongs to Mayor Ron Kim’s wife.
Housing advocates rallied in Albany on Tuesday to push lawmakers to pass "good cause" eviction legislation during the final days of the legislative session. Activists in the gallery of the Assembly dropped pro-Good Cause fliers onto chamber floor while yelling, "Good Cause now," and reading a tenant testimonial, according to a video by Housing Justice For All Coalition.
PITTSFIELD — Flags of all kinds have long been associated with pride; the same could be said for rainbows and hope. The pride flag, with colors reflecting the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender, has fluttered outside Pittsfield City Hall every June since 2017. Two years later, at the City’s inaugural Pride kick-off event, the Progress Pride flag was adopted. On Thursday, June 2 at 12 p.m., Berkshire Pride and Mayor Linda Tyer will assemble on Allen Street for the annual pride flag raising on the steps of City Hall, and on Saturday, June 4, the inaugural Pride Parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Eagle Street, followed by the annual Berkshire Pride Festival from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. These events are just three in a series of month-long happenings at which 413 residents can show their pride.
In Albany High School’s AP calculus class sits the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian, who are both wrapping up the school year. For Pyae Sone Hmine, this year’s valedictorian, the end of high school brings mixed emotions. “It feels really exciting and also really emotional at the same...
Lake Luzerne, NY (WRGB) — The spotlight is now on school security in America in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, but is there any push for specific legislation here in New York?. Over the long memorial day weekend, officials say a threat was made to the Hadley-Luzerne Central...
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Saratoga County Public Health Services will hold a COVID Booster Clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Thursday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the county’s Public Safety Building at 6012 County Farm Road. The Pfizer booster vaccine is for...
When a woman shared this photo of an odd-looking animal she photographed in Albany, conspiracy theorists went nuts!. It's cute, albeit silly-looking, and it's definitely a deer...right?. Okay so maybe the answer is obvious - maybe it's not. But either way, this derpy-looking animal that was recently photographed by an...
The bear who was caught sleeping in a tree in Washington Park in Albany on Wednesday has been released into the Catskills. You can watch the bear's release in this video sent to NEWS10 by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Capital Region communities continued to attract new residents during the pandemic in 2021, with eight ranking among New York’s top 20 fastest-growing towns. Greene County communities made noteworthy gains, accounting for six of those top 20 fastest-growing towns, according to a Center for Economic Growth analysis of new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
The pain community is mourning the loss of two of its most dedicated advocates this Memorial Day weekend: Terri Lewis and Jeffrey Fudin. Dr. Fudin was a clinical pharmacist who specialized in pain management at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, New York. He was also a prolific researcher, blogger and mentor to other clinicians. Fudin died Friday at the age of 63 after a lengthy battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.
A Niskayuna business owned has been sentenced for labor trafficking. The Schenectady County District Attorney's Office said Piyamas Demasi, 45, the owner of recently closed Thai Thai Bistro and Karma Bistro, was sentenced to five years probation.
The lineup for the Lunchtime at the Plaza Concert Series Presented by M&T Bank has been announced. The free outdoor concert series provides live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays between June 1 and July 27 at the Empire State Plaza.
Not only was a bear spotted in Albany's Washington Park on Tuesday, but a bear was also caught wandering Riverside Park in Coxsackie. Mayor Mark Evans sent NEWS10 this video of the bear walking in the park.
With Memorial Day weekend behind it, the village of Lake George is preparing for a busy summer season. Downtown Canada Street may be lively, Shepard Park full of visitors and the lake soon abundant with swimmers - but one longtime icon of village life will be dormant.
An area teenager has a job, a plan for the future and employability skills in a burgeoning industry thanks to Capital Region BOCES. Senior Joseph Lawyer is in his second year of the Sterile Processing Technology program at Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School where he is learning the skills to prepare for careers in hospitals and other healthcare settings disinfecting surgical instruments. As part of his training at BOCES, Lawyer has spent countless days at Albany Medical Center working hand-in-hand with sterile processing technicians preparing medical instruments. This recently led to a job offer at the hospital, said teacher Jeff Landry, who is also a former manager in the Sterile Processing Department. (Photo provided)
