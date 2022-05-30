‘Summer of Kindness’ initiative for 2022 underway

PITTSFIELD — Flags of all kinds have long been associated with pride; the same could be said for rainbows and hope. The pride flag, with colors reflecting the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender, has fluttered outside Pittsfield City Hall every June since 2017. Two years later, at the City’s inaugural Pride kick-off event, the Progress Pride flag was adopted. On Thursday, June 2 at 12 p.m., Berkshire Pride and Mayor Linda Tyer will assemble on Allen Street for the annual pride flag raising on the steps of City Hall, and on Saturday, June 4, the inaugural Pride Parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Eagle Street, followed by the annual Berkshire Pride Festival from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. These events are just three in a series of month-long happenings at which 413 residents can show their pride.

