Austin, TX

Austin mayor talks drought conditions, gun control

KVUE
 3 days ago

Drought conditions and gun control are...

www.kvue.com

Comments

Elias Herrera
3d ago

is he in Cabo on Vacation sipping on a drink or on a hunting trip? Preaching again!

Reply
4
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD police losing 15 officer positions amid staff cuts

AUSTIN, Texas — Fifteen Austin ISD Police Department officer positions will be cut by the school district as part of districtwide staff reductions. AISD said the positions cut are already vacant and the number of school resource officers (SRO) will not be impacted by the reductions. The district said it will have 76 sworn officers in the district police department for the 2022-23 school year.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Five Austin police officers indicted in connection to 2020 protests now suing City, others

AUSTIN, Texas — Five of the 21 Austin Police Department officers indicted for their actions during the May 2020 social justice protests in Austin are now suing. A lawsuit filed late Tuesday evening listed the officers suing as Joshua Jackson, Rolan Rast, Todd Gilbertson, Derrick Lehman and Alexander Lomovstev. The group is suing the City of Austin and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County, Black Lives Matter and the Austin Justice Coalition – among others – for $1 million.
AUSTIN, TX
#Mayor#Gun Control#Politics Local
MySanAntonio

Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election. After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

A study from earlier this year analyzing the firearms laws of all 50 U.S. states placed Texas in the bottom third based on the weakness of its gun-safety statutes. The analysis, conducted by reform group Everytown for Gun Safety, put the Lone Star State at No. 34 in comparison to regulations adopted by other states. With a rate of 12.7 deaths annually per 100,000 people, Texas also had the 28th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to the report.
TEXAS STATE
Politics
Politics
KVUE

Crews putting out fire at grandstand in Manor

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to put out flames at a demolition site in Manor. According to Travis County ESD 12, the Old Grandstand at 8901 Hill Lane is "partially involved in fire" as crews work to demolish the grandstand at the old track. No other...
MANOR, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Ground to Break Wednesday on Loop 360 Mobility Improvements

The Texas Department of Transportation will break ground on a project to improve safety and mobility at two major intersections on Loop 360 in Austin. The project will remove the traffic signals from the Loop 360 mainlanes at Westlake Drive and Cedar Street and construct underpasses at both locations, add non-signalized U-turns at Westlake Drive, construct new northbound and southbound frontage roads and add shared-use paths along the corridor.
AUSTIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for June 2022

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June. The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households. “Texans across the...
TEXAS STATE

