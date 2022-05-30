Austin mayor talks drought conditions, gun control

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Wednesday, local organizations Mano Amiga and Ground Game Texas announced they have collected enough signatures to secure a ballot initiative to decriminalize marijuana across the city of San Marcos. Organizers believe they have individually verified more than 4,600 unique signatures. According to City Charter,...
Austin police officers facing indictments over their use of force during racial justice protests two years ago are suing the city, saying they didn’t receive training on how to use the “less than lethal” rounds.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County leaders know they cannot slow down the growth they're experiencing. "We're seeing so much growth, you know, developing the water or the wastewater, it's expensive, takes some planning," Commissioner Russ Boles said. Boles grew up and lives in Round Rock, one of the...
AUSTIN, Texas — Fifteen Austin ISD Police Department officer positions will be cut by the school district as part of districtwide staff reductions. AISD said the positions cut are already vacant and the number of school resource officers (SRO) will not be impacted by the reductions. The district said it will have 76 sworn officers in the district police department for the 2022-23 school year.
AUSTIN, Texas — Five of the 21 Austin Police Department officers indicted for their actions during the May 2020 social justice protests in Austin are now suing. A lawsuit filed late Tuesday evening listed the officers suing as Joshua Jackson, Rolan Rast, Todd Gilbertson, Derrick Lehman and Alexander Lomovstev. The group is suing the City of Austin and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County, Black Lives Matter and the Austin Justice Coalition – among others – for $1 million.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A trip to Bartlett, with its red brick Main Street, is like taking a walk in the past. Mackenzie McNeese, who recently moved to town, is excited about what a new, major roadway could do for her family budget. "I literally just had a job here,...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police responded to a “crisis situation” in Downtown Austin on Tuesday night. Police said the SWAT team and negotiators were working alongside officers in the 300 block of W. 15th St. The incident was located near the Attorney General’s Office and northwest of...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election. After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage...
DALLAS — Texas educators were among a small group of protesters who marched through downtown Austin Tuesday, continuing the plea made by Texas Democrats for Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session to discuss gun violence in the state. Organized by the Texas branch of the American...
A study from earlier this year analyzing the firearms laws of all 50 U.S. states placed Texas in the bottom third based on the weakness of its gun-safety statutes. The analysis, conducted by reform group Everytown for Gun Safety, put the Lone Star State at No. 34 in comparison to regulations adopted by other states. With a rate of 12.7 deaths annually per 100,000 people, Texas also had the 28th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to the report.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews broke ground on Wednesday on a $72.1 million project that aims to improve safety and mobility at two major intersections on Loop 360. TxDOT said the project will remove the traffic signals from the Loop 360 main lanes at Westlake...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Downtown Austin Alliance released its 2022 State of Downtown economic impact report, saying that the city has created more office space downtown to lure talented employees to Austin. Experts also say monthly tourist totals in Austin are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Austin Mayor Steve...
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to put out flames at a demolition site in Manor. According to Travis County ESD 12, the Old Grandstand at 8901 Hill Lane is "partially involved in fire" as crews work to demolish the grandstand at the old track. No other...
The Texas Department of Transportation will break ground on a project to improve safety and mobility at two major intersections on Loop 360 in Austin. The project will remove the traffic signals from the Loop 360 mainlanes at Westlake Drive and Cedar Street and construct underpasses at both locations, add non-signalized U-turns at Westlake Drive, construct new northbound and southbound frontage roads and add shared-use paths along the corridor.
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June. The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households. “Texans across the...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a man believed to be “suffering from a mental health crisis,” was uninjured after authorities were able to get him off a hotel balcony Tuesday in downtown Austin. APD responded to Doubletree hotel at 303 W. 15th St. for the call...
Comments / 6