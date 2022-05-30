ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

David Rubenstein and Kevin O'Leary disagree on whether a recession is coming — but both investors see bargain stocks. Here are their 7 best quotes from recent interviews.

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZR3J1_0fujVIWO00
David Rubenstein. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
  • David Rubenstein is bracing for a recession, while Kevin O'Leary sees no risk of one occurring.
  • O'Leary expects supply boosts and stimulus-fueled demand will trump interest-rate hikes, war, and COVID-19.
  • Rubenstein and O'Leary touted the bargains available for investors following the stock-market slump.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Wall Street thinks the only thing that will save the stock market is a 'Fed pause' — but 3 things would need to happen first for the central bank to stop tightening

The stock market won't find its bottom until the Federal Reserve pauses its current tightening cycle, the consensus on Wall Street seems to be. For the Fed to pause hiking interest rates, it needs to see lower gas prices, inflation, and GDP growth, according to Stifel. Stocks will bottom "when...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

Rapidly rising prices are on the radar for virtually everyone in America – even the billionaire class. Indeed, Warren Buffett himself has his eyes on inflation. Buffett finally whipped out Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B, $318.99) checkbook in a big way earlier this year, spending tens of billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin O'leary
Person
David Rubenstein
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock
CNET

8 Financial Moves to Make Now, Before the Next Recession

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. What's happening. Many economists and financial experts in the US are forecasting a recession, which is generally marked by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

Warren Buffett suggests most investors should put their money into the S&P 500. An S&P 500 index fund is a low-risk investment that's consistently produced good returns. Investing enough in it over time could help you become a millionaire. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
Fortune

Lumber bubble 2.0 just burst—here’s when to expect the best deals

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, lumber prices have been more volatile than at almost any other time in history, leading to some major headaches for homebuilders and buyers. In...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

Economic conditions could worsen. Here's how to gear up. Financial expert Suze Orman thinks economic conditions could deteriorate later this year or early next. You can prepare for a recession by cutting back on spending, adding to your savings, and maybe even getting a second income. Today's economy is plagued...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy