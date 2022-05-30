Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Northeastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Eastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Western Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 855 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anthon, or 15 miles west of Ida Grove, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Correctionville and Cushing around 900 AM CDT. Kingsley, Pierson and Washta around 905 AM CDT. Quimby around 910 AM CDT. Cherokee and Cleghorn around 920 AM CDT. Marcus and Larrabee around 925 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Meriden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO