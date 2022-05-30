ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Northeastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Eastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Western Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 855 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anthon, or 15 miles west of Ida Grove, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Correctionville and Cushing around 900 AM CDT. Kingsley, Pierson and Washta around 905 AM CDT. Quimby around 910 AM CDT. Cherokee and Cleghorn around 920 AM CDT. Marcus and Larrabee around 925 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Meriden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BOONE BURT CEDAR COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Montgomery; Page; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Wright TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BOONE CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CLARKE DALLAS DECATUR EMMET FRANKLIN FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HUMBOLDT JASPER KOSSUTH LUCAS MADISON MARION MARSHALL MONTGOMERY PAGE PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS POLK RINGGOLD SAC STORY TAYLOR UNION WARREN WAYNE WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WRIGHT
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Brown, Carver, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Benton; Big Stone; Brown; Carver; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Otter Tail; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine TORNADO WATCH 293 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BENTON BIG STONE BROWN CARVER CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MARTIN MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON NICOLLET OTTER TAIL POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WATONWAN WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
County
Dickinson County, IA
City
Gillett Grove, IA
City
Osceola, IA
City
Calumet, IA
County
O'brien County, IA
City
Spencer, IA
City
Spirit Lake, IA
County
Clay County, IA
City
Fostoria, IA
City
Arnolds Park, IA
County
Osceola County, IA
City
Everly, IA
We Are Iowa

Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties. No severe thunderstorm warnings or...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Powerful storms rip across state, causing scattered damage, power outages

Storm damage is scattered from one end of Iowa to the other after severe weather rolled through late Monday night and early this morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says at least a dozen counties are reporting damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings, with some of the worst of it being found in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
kelo.com

Tornado sirens did go off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –Another storm in the Sioux Falls area has caused more damage, this time the tornado sirens did go off. Emergency Manager for the City of Sioux Falls Regan Smith told Kelo.com News, that there was a tornado warning issued for the extreme eastern side of the city and that triggered the siren system to sound, he wasn’t aware of a tornado in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux County authorities remind drivers to move over

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Officials in northwest Iowa are sending a reminder to drivers after a crash in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office posted this video on its Facebook page. In it, a deputy has a car pulled over. But as traffic goes around the...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wahpeton
kelo.com

Sioux Falls area in enhanced risk for severe weather through the overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Round two of severe weather is expected later tonight and into the overnight hours. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the parts of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are in an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two are possible with these severe storms. Storms could approach the Sioux Falls area by eight o’clock tonight. The third round of severe weather could develop as early as midday on Memorial Day in central South Dakota. With plenty of camping and other outdoor activities, the weather service is advising keeping a close eye on the weather. Check often for forecast changes through the holiday weekend. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service addressed the severe weather threat earlier on Facebook. Watch at the following link:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issues disaster declaration in Lyon County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration for six Iowan counties, including Lyon County, due to the damage left in the wake of severe weather on May 26. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover...
Sioux City Journal

Former Woodbury emergency management director hired in Plymouth

SIOUX CITY – Former Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Socknat has accepted the same position with Plymouth County. Socknat’s resignation was approved by the Woodbury County supervisors on May 17 with an effective date of July 22. On Tuesday Socknat was introduced to the Plymouth County Board...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Radio Iowa

Holiday weekend accidents claim the lives of four Iowa motorcyclists

At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. 56-year-old 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn died at the scene. His passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

PISGAH IOWA MAN DIES IN CRASH OF PICK UP TRUCK.

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE CRASH TUESDAY EVENING IN RURAL HARRISON COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF A PICK UP TRUCK LOST CONTROL AND LEFT THE ROADWAY ON KELLY AVENUE NEAR 180TH TRAIL , CAUSING THE VEHICLE TO ROLL SEVERAL TIMES BEFORE LANDING ON THE DRIVER’S SIDE IN A DITCH.
PISGAH, IA
KELOLAND TV

2 people injured in crash on SD Highway 50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says they were called to a crash on South Dakota Highway 50 between 471st Ave and 472nd Ave around 2:30 p.m. On scene, authorities found a pickup truck...
VERMILLION, SD
kynt1450.com

Alicia Hummel Murder-Seven Years Later

Seven years ago today, 29-year-old Alicia Hummel from Sioux City was murdered at Myron Grove west of Vermillion. The case remains unsolved to this day. The cause of death was drowning, but injuries to Hummel’s head and a cut on her neck led investigators to rule Hummel’s death a homicide.
Radio Iowa

NW Iowa teen dies in rollover of overloaded UTV

A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

You CAN Turn Left on Red In South Dakota

Have you ever wondered why you can't turn left on red to a one-way street in South Dakota that goes left, just like a right turn on red? Actually, you can. Numerous times, I have been sitting in the far left lane at a stoplight in downtown Sioux Falls wanting to turn left, but I can't because they have that sign up at every intersection downtown that says "NO TURN ON RED."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Rock Rapids woman arrested after running over deputy's foot

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Rock Rapids woman was arrested Monday after authorities say she ran over a sheriff's deputy's foot while driving away to avoid talking to him about a car accident. The Lyon County Sheriff's deputy responded to a single-vehicle rollover at approximately 6:06 p.m. Monday on U.S....
ROCK RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy