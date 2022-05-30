ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LaSalle Springs students produce online newspaper

By Katelyn Mary Skaggs
myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaSalle Springs Middle School students kept up-to-date on the happenings around their school this year through a new online service. A group of seventh- and eighth-grade students published six editions of a digital newspaper called “The Whistler,” under the guidance of language arts teacher and newspaper adviser Allison...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County Library updates logo

The Jefferson County Library has updated its logo. Executive Director Tony Benningfield said the library’s former logo looked nice but was not very versatile. “It had like three overlapping pages of three different shades of green and whenever you did an all-white or an all-black version of that, it looked like an acute triangle with three little wavy lines coming out,” he said. “We had trouble putting it on things, marketing ourselves.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
West Newsmagazine

Vlasis Park Master Plan is unanimously approved by Ballwin board

Producing a 200-page book is never a piece of cake. It’s even more challenging when done by a rapidly-growing city with a wide variety of issues to tackle. But Ballwin accomplished just that in its Vlasis Park 10-year Master Plan. Director of Parks and Recreation, Chris Conway, offered a...
BALLWIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Online Newspaper#Education
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood High School Students Receive Presidential Service Award

Kirkwood High School sophomores Josephine Sausville and Sophie Wallace were recently named “Bronze Recipients” of the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards. The awards are given by the President of the United States through Americorp and the Points of Light Initiative. Recipients must complete between 50 and 74 hours of volunteer service during a calendar year.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns buy Hillermann Nursery, Schulte’s Bakery

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is in the process of finalizing deals to purchase two Washington institutions. The corporation plans to add Hillermann Nursery & Florist to the Hoffman Family of Companies on June 1 and Schulte’s Bakery soon after, according to Don Simon, the Hoffmann CEO of the Missouri operations.
WASHINGTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

NRA event at Grant’s Farm canceled after backlash

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A St. Louis-area National Rifle Association (NRA) event at Grant’s Farm was canceled Tuesday after social media backlash. Earlier Tuesday, Democratic US Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called out the NRA after learning the organization planned to host a fundraiser on her family’s property. “Friends of the NRA,” an NRA foundation fundraising program, planned to host a banquet at Grant’s Farm in September. Busch Valentine, along with four other family members, owns and operates the farm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto City Council authorizes demolition of two houses

The De Soto City Council recently agreed to spend $19,565 to demolish two De Soto houses that had been deemed dangerous. However, the owner of one of the properties was given time to tear down his structure, reducing the cost of the demolition contract. The council awarded the contract to...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cecil J. McFall, 89, Dittmer

Cecil J. McFall, 89, of Dittmer died May 26, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. McFall was a highly skilled laser beam welding professional of 30 years with McDonnell Douglas. He led the company’s U.S. welding operations, as well as its projects in Israel. He worked in the White Room with top security clearance, working on the first Tomahawk missile and space shuttle Mercury. He was a Christian and worked as a welding instructor at Lewis and Clark College in St. Charles as well as building a successful real estate business of 40 years. He loved to travel with his wife and children and went on trips to Hawaii, Niagara Falls, the Great Smoky Mountains and Pike’s Peak. He was known for his dancing, his sense of humor and for entertaining his family and friends. Born March 10, 1933, in Craighead County, Ark., he was the son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Gordon) McFall.
DITTMER, MO
bizjournals

Settlement reached on faulty guardrail design that resulted in fatalities in Missouri

A class action settlement has been reached following the seven-year debate about the guardrail end terminals on Missouri's roads. Stueve Siegel Hanson announced Tuesday that an agreement in the amount of $56 million with Fortune 1000 transportation giant Trinity Industries, along with its manufacturing arm, Trinity Highway Products, to remove and replace the four-inch ET Plus guardrail end terminals from Missouri roads. The product is linked to numerous catastrophic and fatal wrecks nationwide.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis families to receive free food at local YMCAs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis families will receive free boxes of produce containing 50 servings of fruits and vegetables starting May 31, 2022. Each family is set to get a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and the Gateway Region YMCA through PHA’s national ‘Good Food for All’ program. The program is to fight food insecurity and create equitable access to healthy and sustainable food.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Meijer coming to Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon will soon be getting a Meijer, a store that includes groceries, electronics and a pharmacy. Students at SIUE have many thoughts on the matter. Molly Linder, senior in psychology from Canton, Illinois, said she imagines a new store in the area would take business away from places like Walmart and Target. She said she doesn’t think it would hurt these other businesses enough to matter and it might end up being a good thing for customers in the area.
GLEN CARBON, IL
constructforstl.org

Millstone Weber’s Bob Hofer Dies at 64

The construction industry lost a giant over the weekend. Robert W. Hofer, Jr. died Sunday morning after a brief battle with cancer. He turned 64 on May 15. Bob Hofer was an integral part of the Millstone Weber – and Bangert Brothers Construction Co. and Millstone Bangert, Inc. before that – for more than 40 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Madison County home lost to fire Wednesday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A fire damaged a home in rural Illinois early Wednesday morning. The home was on Timber Ridge Road near St. Jacob, Illinois in Madison County. Firefighters from several nearby cities were called to help. A firefighter said the home is a total loss. One person was inside the home just after 12 […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy