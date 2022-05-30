ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Someone smeared cake on the Mona Lisa

By Jeva Lange
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIx3a_0fujVCE200

It's nothing to smile about.

On Sunday, a male protester "disguised as an elderly woman" in a wheelchair attempted to smash the glass protecting the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris. Failing that, the protester proceeded to smear cake on the glass protecting the painting, The Guardian reports.

Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece was unharmed in the incident, and guards swiftly cleaned off the glass.

The hullabaloo was apparently an attempt to draw attention to the climate crisis. "Think of the Earth, people are destroying the Earth," Reuters reported the suspect as saying as he was led away from the gallery.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

The Mona Lisa Is Considered to Be Priceless, Protected Accordingly

The Mona Lisa painting almost had its value compromised on May 29, when a random person smeared cake on the painting. The man dressed as a woman in a wheelchair to get closer to the artwork, and spread a handful of cake on it. Luckily, there's bulletproof glass covering the painting, which the individual attempted to break. The actual painting is perfectly fine. After the vandalism attempt, how much is the Mona Lisa worth?
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
TravelNoire

Black Pharaohs: Louvre Museum Explores The History of Kushite Reign In Ancient Egypt

If you are in Paris or planning to visit the City of Light this summer, the Louvre Museum is giving its visitors an opportunity to immerse in of the most amazing chapters of Ancient Black History in Africa. Named Pharaoh Of The Two Lands – The African Story of the Kings of Napata, the exhibition in the famous French museum explores the significant influence of Black Pharaohs from the Kush civilization on Egyptian civilization and history.
MUSEUMS
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

What did ancient Egypt's pharaohs stash inside the pyramids?

When British archaeologist Howard Carter cracked open King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922, he reported seeing "wonderful things." Tut's tomb was filled with extraordinary treasures, including the golden death mask of Tutankhamun, a golden throne and even gold sandals. But did all royal tombs in ancient Egypt have such plush grave goods?
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louvre Museum#Earth#Guardian#Klevis#Reuters
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed the 4,300-Year-Old Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Dignitary

Click here to read the full article. The tomb of an ancient Egyptian official who would have been responsible for secret documents in the royal chancellery was discovered in the ancient Egyptian necropolis Saqqara, the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw said in a statement last week. Expanding on an earlier excavation, the team discovered the tomb while digging within a dry moat that encircles the larger Step Pyramid of Djoser, a complex built for the late pharaoh who ruled from approximately 2630 BCE–11 BCE. There, archaeologists uncovered the tomb’s decorated entrance facade, including hieroglyphic inscriptions, rough paintings,...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

This Ancient Roman Statue Embodies the ‘Perfect’ Man. But Was It Stolen?

Among the many treasures in the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) is a rare copy of the Greek masterpiece Doryphoros, or spear bearer—a statue of a perfectly-proportioned man. It was in the cargo of an ancient shipwreck and was saved from its watery grave in the early 20th century, then sold to an art dealer who sold it to the museum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
Place
Europe
Smithonian

Archaeologists Unearth 3,000-Year-Old Giant Statues in Sardinian Necropolis

The faces of the towering sculpted giants of the Sardinian necropolis are eerie—they bear an almost emotionless expression that recalls the Greek Archaic smile. Their deep-set eyes and blocky noses seem to betray a feeling of protectiveness, even world-weariness. Even more unique is their stature—some are almost seven feet...
Robb Report

This Bonkers 130-Foot Solar-Electric Trimaran Concept Is Shaped Like an Ancient Roman Home

Click here to read the full article. Van Geest Design’s new trimaran concept brings a whole new meaning to “floating home.” Named after the single-story abodes found primarily in ancient Rome and Pompeii, Domus sports a distinctive shape that results in an inordinate amount of real estate on board. Penned in partnership with Rob Doyle Design, the 130-footer claims to have double the interior space of a catamaran of the same size and all the comfort of a superyacht. Like its namesake, the vessel is centered around a striking atrium that connects the separate areas. Spanning just shy of 8,500 square feet,...
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: The portrait of the Queen reproduced billions of times

Considering her face appears on billions of items of mail each year, it is perhaps not surprising that the Queen is said to take a special interest in stamps. "When she is offered designs for Royal Mail commemorative stamps, she sees them and comments and, on occasions, she says 'no thank you' and they change them," says Peter Cockburn, president of The Royal Philatelic Society London.
U.K.
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy