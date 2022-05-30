Someone smeared cake on the Mona Lisa

It's nothing to smile about.

On Sunday, a male protester "disguised as an elderly woman" in a wheelchair attempted to smash the glass protecting the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris. Failing that, the protester proceeded to smear cake on the glass protecting the painting, The Guardian reports.

Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece was unharmed in the incident, and guards swiftly cleaned off the glass.

The hullabaloo was apparently an attempt to draw attention to the climate crisis. "Think of the Earth, people are destroying the Earth," Reuters reported the suspect as saying as he was led away from the gallery.