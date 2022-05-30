ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Avalanche On Mt. Meeker At Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

(CBS4) — Search and rescue crews found the body of a missing climber after a late-season rock fall and avalanche inside Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday. It happened near the Dreamweaver couloir on Mt. Meeker.

RELATED: 1 Man Missing, 1 Female And Male Injured In Rocky Mountain National Park Avalanche Aftermath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjGl9_0fujUxNS00

(credit: Rocky Mt National Park)

In a news release, park officials said a woman also sustained minor injuries, and another man was seriously hurt to the point that it was necessary for a Colorado National Guard helicopter to be called in to get him out.

Despite June being days away, rescue teams worked in terrain above 11,500 feet and experienced winter-like weather conditions, officials said. Another expert told CBS4 dangerous avalanche conditions aren’t uncommon this time of year.

“We’ve seen a lot of fresh snow in May this year, and that means we’re kind of moving back and forth between spring and winter avalanche conditions,” said Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

This rescue comes after a season with more than 5,000 reported avalanches and around 100 people caught and carried, Greene said. This spring, they’re seeing winter-like avalanche risk more frequent than usual, as late season snow freezes overnight and heats up during the day.

“The most dangerous conditions are probably going to be upper elevation where we still have some old, hard snow, and then, we’re getting this new snow on top of it,” Greene said. “We have seen some accidents with cornice fall over the last few weeks, those are overhanging snow formations in really wind-exposed high elevation areas.”
At lower elevations, wet snow is another hazard to be aware of.

“If that snow is soft enough that you’re sinking into it, say over the top of your boots, you want to avoid steep slopes… anything over 30 degrees,” he said.

Greene says while summer is around the corner, it’s important to remember avalanche season isn’t over, so check the weather and avalanche conditions before any adventure.

If you do go where avalanche risk is still somewhat high, the gear you have is also important. That should include a beacon, probe and shovel.

“It’s a great time to be out in the high peaks, but you need to be prepared for whatever conditions you’re going to find.”

You can stay up to date on CAIC’s conditions around the state by visiting the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

1 dead, multiple people rescued after avalanche in Colorado

A morning picture of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker shot across McIntosh Lake in Longmont Colorado in the middle of the winter. (GerardoBrucker/Getty Images) One man was killed and two other people were injured after winter weather conditions caused a rockfall and avalanche on Mount Meeker at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Sunday, May 29.
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 KEKB

At What Elevation Do Deer Turn Into Elk in Colorado?

One of the most common questions out-of-staters ask a Coloradan is, "At what elevation do deer turn into elk?" Well, we finally have an answer for you. According to our research, deer transform into elk around the elevation of 8008.5 feet. It's at this point, the doe-zone layer has been depleted enough to initiate the conversion process.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche Rescue#Avalanches#Colorado Avalanche#Rescue Team#Accident#Rocky Mt National Park#Colorado National Guard#Caic
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Yellowstone Ranger Goes Matador To Avoid Elk Ramming

Another incident involving an animal and a human being at Yellowstone National Park was caught on film and has gone viral. However, a massive Bull Elk went after a park ranger's vehicle in this instance, instead of the usual provoking of animals by humans we're accustomed to seeing. Yellowstone National...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Grizzly Steals Another Bear’s Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Twin sisters witnessed one enormous grizzly bear stealing another’s kill in Yellowstone National Park and managed to catch it all on camera. Twins Brianna and Vanessa Lindsey are true Outsiders. Together, they founded the Yellowstone Twins YouTube channel, and the footage they’ve uploaded shows their remarkable exploits in the national park so far. In just the last two weeks, the Lindseys have showcased a wolf hunting a pronghorn fawn through a herd of buffalo, a red fox hunting in winter snow, and other impressive wolf and grizzly encounters in Yellowstone National Park.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy