Detroit, MI

Detroit police looking for missing 42-year-old woman

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Police are looking for a woman who left a rehab facility and did not return. Kenyatta Drain...

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Woman dead, child injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead, and a child was injured after a shooting in the city of Flint. Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday, June 1 for a shooting. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Tanya L. Boyland, of Flint, was shot and killed inside a residence, according to the preliminary investigation.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

12-year-old girl hit by car on Belle Isle beach dies

FOX 2 - A 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries Tuesday after a car drove onto the beach at Belle Isle on Memorial Day, then fled. The driver was on Riverbank Drive when he drove off the road and onto the beach, hitting two girls 12, and 14. The older victim has been upgraded to stable condition at a local hospital, according to Michigan State Police today.
DETROIT, MI
Nationwide Report

12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that a 12-year-old girl died of injuries she suffered after an auto-pedestrian collision in Detroit. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Riverbank Drive. According to the investigation reports, a driver was on Riverbank Drive [...]
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Teen shot in head in car, man clinging to life after beating, how to get the most from your air conditioner

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A teen girl was leaving a water park in Ypsilanti Township on Monday when someone shot her in the head. The 16-year-old girl, who is from Southfield, was with her boyfriend, who is from Detroit. The couple was on their way home around 5:30 p.m. after spending their Memorial Day at Rolling Hills Water Park when someone shot at them.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in police custody after 2 girls critically hurt in Belle Isle hit-and-run

DETROIT – An Ypsilanti man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured two girls Monday evening on Belle Isle. Michigan State Police say they have taken into custody a 23-year-old man who is believed to have driven off the road and hit two girls on the beach on the island, injuring them severely on Monday, May 30.
YPSILANTI, MI
WKYC

87-year-old woman killed in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND — An 87-year-old woman is dead following an early morning shooting in Cleveland. EMS officials tell 3News they responded to the scene in the 3700 block of East 151st Street. The woman was pronounced dead upon their arrival. Cleveland police also confirm the deadly shooting, but also say...
CLEVELAND, OH
abc12.com

52-year-old critical after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 52-year-old man was in critical condition after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash at a Flint intersection on Monday night. Around 10:25 p.m., police say Lonnie Lee Williams was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Stewart Avenue when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind near Winona Street.
FLINT, MI

