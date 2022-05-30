ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable?

By Yael Vodovotz, Professor of Food Science & Technology, The Ohio State University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ydw3Z_0fujSokZ00
Plastic trash accumulates in trees and shrubs along the Los Angeles River. Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com .

If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable? – Neerupama, age 11, Delhi, India

To better understand why plastics don’t biodegrade, let’s start with how plastics are made and how biodegradation works.

Oil, also known as petroleum, is a fossil fuel. That means it’s made from the remains of very old living organisms, such as algae, bacteria and plants. These organisms were buried deep underground for millions of years. There, heat and pressure turned them into fossil fuels .

Petroleum contains a lot of a chemical called propylene. To make plastic, refiners heat the propylene together with a catalyst – a substance that speeds up chemical reactions. This causes individual molecules of propylene to hook together like beads on a string.

The chain is called a polymer – a large molecule made of many small molecules strung together. Its name, polypropylene, literally means “many propylenes.” And the bonds between these molecules are super strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nzux_0fujSokZ00
This image shows the chemical structure of a molecule of polypropylene (top left), a model of the molecule (top right), and a chain of polypropylene molecules linked together to make a polymer. Bacsica.iStock/Getty Images Plus

When something that is biodegradeable, like a cardboard box, breaks down, microorganisms that are present in nature break down and digest the polymers in it. They do this using enzymes – proteins that help speed up the breakdown of compounds such as lignin, a natural polymer found in plant tissues.

If oxygen is present, which usually means the microbes and the thing they are breaking down are exposed to air, the polymers will biodegrade completely. Eventually, all that’s left will be carbon dioxide, water and other biological material.

Oxygen is essential because it helps the microorganisms that degrade the material live longer. Biodegradation is usually fastest in hot, wet environments where there are enough microorganisms – for example, damp leaves on the ground in a warm tropical forest.

But polymers like polypropylene are not abundant in nature. The enzymes in the microorganisms that break down biodegradeable materials don’t recognize the bonds that hold polymers together.

Eventually, the polymers in plastic waste may break down, perhaps after hundreds of thousands of years. But when it takes such a long time, the damage is already done to the environment. Plastic trash can release harmful chemicals into soil and water , or break into tiny bits that animals , fish and birds eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160R5l_0fujSokZ00
In the outdoors, plastic trash breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, but it doesn’t biodegrade completely for thousands of years. Alfonso Di Vincenzo/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images

In my laboratory, we’re developing what we hope will be the plastics of the future – materials that work like regular plastic, but don’t spoil the environment because they can degrade when people are done with them.

We work with bioplastics – materials that are made by tiny living bacteria. The bacteria make these substances for uses such as storing energy or protecting themselves from their surroundings. They can do this over and over, so we have lots of bioplastic to work with.

We blend these polymers with natural rubber, an abundant resource that comes from rubber plants, and with oil removed from waste grounds that are left over from making coffee. The rubber makes our bioplastic flexible, and we chemically modify the coffee ground oil to help make the material flow in the industrial machines that we use to shape it.

Making bioplastics isn’t cheap, because there is not enough of the different ingredients right now that go into making these materials, and it costs a lot of money to set up the equipment to make them. But when enough people want them, the price will come down. I hope that one day these new biodegradable materials will replace plastics made from fossil fuels.

Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com . Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

Yael Vodovotz receives funding from PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Kellogg's, the Center for Innovative Food Technology and the Center for Advanced Processing and Packaging.

Comments / 155

WarchiefANU
2d ago

It can always be turned back into Oil and Gas, or molded into car parts, toy's, kayaks, sailboats, playgrounds, or giant Lego's.

Reply(55)
36
Terri Miller
2d ago

Hemp is very durable and it’s biodegradable too. But noooooo, those companies have paid their dues to congress members and hemp isn’t considered on a large scale so plastics reign supreme.

Reply(4)
25
Jonathan Johnson
2d ago

There are microorganisms that eat plastic. Just recently another microorganism was discovered that breaks plastic down quickly. The lie that plastic will last for thousands of years is perpetrated to incite fear. I challenge anyone to go out in nature and find plastic that’s over 20 years old.

Reply(5)
16
Related
One Green Planet

Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells Are An Untapped U.S. Green Energy Goldmine

In our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, it can be helpful to keep an open mind and look beyond the major power sources such as wind and solar. That is why earlier this year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) awarded four projects 8.4 million USD in funding to use abandoned oil and gas wells to establish geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Plastic Recycling Doesn’t Work and Will Never Work

Americans support recycling. We do too. But although some materials can be effectively recycled and safely made from recycled content, plastics cannot. Plastic recycling does not work and will never work. The United States in 2021 had a dismal recycling rate of about 5 percent for post-consumer plastic waste, down from a high of 9.5 percent in 2014, when the U.S. exported millions of tons of plastic waste to China and counted it as recycled—even though much of it wasn’t.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

This Startup is Working To Break Reliance on Petroleum Industry by Creating Compostable Packaging

This London-based biotech startup is working to break the reliance on the petroleum industry and create a sustainable standard for packaging. Shellworks secured a $6.2 million seed round and wants to prove that it can scale its petroleum-free and compostable packaging that acts like plastic but can break down in just a year, according to the company.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Asian Elephants Are Consuming Too Much Plastic in Their Diets, Per Research

According to research, some elephants are getting too much plastic in their diets. In India, some Asian elephants consume trash in village dumps, which means they are inadvertently eating packaging, utensils, and other plastic products. Source: an elephant/Youtube. Some Asian elephants have even been recorded scavenging for food near human...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Delhi, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
One Green Planet

Slovakia River Turns Orange After Polluted Water Waste Dumped From Mine

Polluted water waste from an iron ore mine in Slovakia has turned the Slana River orange and is killing fish and wildlife. The river runs into Hungary and will continue to kill many along the way. Source: Inside Edition/Youtube. Authorities are trying to reduce the amount of polluted water that...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodegradable Plastic#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Waste#Oil And Gas
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Urgent USDA health alert: If you have this meat in your fridge, throw it out now

The last beef recalls we warned you about involved meat products contaminated with strains of E. coli. Two companies had to issue massive recalls after detecting the bacteria in their products. Now we have a different beef contamination problem that would have triggered a recall if the products were still available in stores. Instead, we’re looking at a health alert from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) concerning raw ground beef products sold at Whole Foods.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy