Last Friday, 126 members of Lewis County High School’s Class of 2022 marked the special milestone of graduation in front of a full house of parents, family and friends. It was an emotional time for many of the students and those on hand to support them. And while that can be said of every past graduating class of LCHS, it is true the Class of 2022 faced challenges that were once unfathomable.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO