How To Budget for a Winery Getaway

If you're a wine lover, taking a trip to go wine tasting might be your ideal vacation . Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, a group trip with friends or a solo adventure, not much can top sipping wine while overlooking sprawling vineyards.

As you plan your winery trip, here are the expenses you should budget for.

Travel Costs

Depending on where you live, you may be able to drive to a nearby winery. In this case, you should approximate how much you will need for gas, especially with prices surging. If you have to fly, make sure to include flight costs into your overall budget.

Accommodations

Do some research into the accommodations available near the winery or wineries you want to visit, as well as their costs. Will it be cheaper to stay in a hotel or an Airbnb? Is it worth it to stay at a bed and breakfast, since you will get one meal included in your stay each day?

Passports and Visas

If you're planning to go on an international wine-tasting trip, don't forget about the possible extra costs you will need to account for.

If you are applying for a U.S. passport for the first time, it will cost $130 plus a $35 execution fee. If you are renewing your passport, the cost is also $130 but you do not need to pay an execution fee. If you need to rush your passport order, you will need to pay additional fees.

You may also need a visa, depending on where you are traveling.

Local Transportation

If you will be drinking wine, it's a good idea to arrange for local transportation. Group wine tours can be a cost-effective way to visit numerous wineries in a day, or you may opt for a private driver to take you around. Cabs and rideshares are another option, but check into availability in advance as they are not readily available in some locations.

Food

Drinking wine on an empty stomach is a bad idea, so make sure you budget money for food. Some wineries have food on site, while others will allow you to bring your own, which could be a good way to save some money.

Wine To Take Home

Be sure to leave room in your budget to buy some bottles to take home! Depending on how much you plan to buy and whether you are flying or driving, you may want to budget extra for shipping costs.

