ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

How To Budget for a Winery Getaway

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

If you're a wine lover, taking a trip to go wine tasting might be your ideal vacation . Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, a group trip with friends or a solo adventure, not much can top sipping wine while overlooking sprawling vineyards.

Find: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Discover: 13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check

As you plan your winery trip, here are the expenses you should budget for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIas6_0fujSc9r00

Travel Costs

Depending on where you live, you may be able to drive to a nearby winery. In this case, you should approximate how much you will need for gas, especially with prices surging. If you have to fly, make sure to include flight costs into your overall budget.

POLL: How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8QnD_0fujSc9r00

Accommodations

Do some research into the accommodations available near the winery or wineries you want to visit, as well as their costs. Will it be cheaper to stay in a hotel or an Airbnb? Is it worth it to stay at a bed and breakfast, since you will get one meal included in your stay each day?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsBhb_0fujSc9r00

Passports and Visas

If you're planning to go on an international wine-tasting trip, don't forget about the possible extra costs you will need to account for.

If you are applying for a U.S. passport for the first time, it will cost $130 plus a $35 execution fee. If you are renewing your passport, the cost is also $130 but you do not need to pay an execution fee. If you need to rush your passport order, you will need to pay additional fees.

You may also need a visa, depending on where you are traveling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blbPu_0fujSc9r00

Local Transportation

If you will be drinking wine, it's a good idea to arrange for local transportation. Group wine tours can be a cost-effective way to visit numerous wineries in a day, or you may opt for a private driver to take you around. Cabs and rideshares are another option, but check into availability in advance as they are not readily available in some locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BULRo_0fujSc9r00

Food

Drinking wine on an empty stomach is a bad idea, so make sure you budget money for food. Some wineries have food on site, while others will allow you to bring your own, which could be a good way to save some money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfweW_0fujSc9r00

Wine To Take Home

Be sure to leave room in your budget to buy some bottles to take home! Depending on how much you plan to buy and whether you are flying or driving, you may want to budget extra for shipping costs.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Budget for a Winery Getaway

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

6 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
TRAVEL
The Kitchn

The Store-Bought Dressing I Use to Make Pasta Salad All Summer Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One clink of this glass and I’m brought back to my aunt’s backyard on a hot summer day, surrounded by family at a table shaded with a fraying, sun-faded umbrella. The glass, though, isn’t a flute filled with Champagne or sparkling wine. In fact, it isn’t a drinking glass at all. This is a black-lidded glass cruet and it contains my favorite herb-laden dressing, made with a packet of Good Seasons Zesty Italian Dressing & Recipe Mix.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Winery#Bed And Breakfast#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
153K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy