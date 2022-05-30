ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Armed suspects rob Fresno 7-Eleven, assault clerk

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NR0d_0fujSZSY00

Police are searching for two armed men that robbed a 7-Eleven in southeast Fresno and attacked the store's clerk.

The robbery happened just after 2:30 am Monday on Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue.

Investigators said the suspects entered the store and demanded cash from the register.

At one point, one of the men used his gun to hit the clerk on the head.

The clerk suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Both suspects took off in a white four-door car.

Police have not yet set said how much money they stole.

Comments / 5

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Gun fired overnight at Madera school campus

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating an altercation that potentially involved a gun overnight at a Madera elementary school, according to the Madera Police Department. Police officials said officers responded to an incident at Virginia Lee Rose Elementary. On Wednesday morning, officers said school staff found several items...
MADERA, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man convicted for throwing Molotov cocktail at police vehicle

PORTERVILLE – Last November a Tulare man mixed up a cocktail strong enough to get him convicted of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. On May 27, a South County Justice Center jury convicted Bruce Creamer, 63, for attempting to destroy a police vehicle. He was found guilty of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. Creamer’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, where he faces up to seven years in state prison.
TULARE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Robbery#Violent Crime
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in Huron stabbing death on $1M bail, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified the man arrested in the stabbing death of a Huron woman. According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials, 33-year-old Rafael Reynosa of Huron was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Saturday. He will face a charge of murder and his bail is set at […]
HURON, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hospitalized after Bicycle Collision on Blythe Avenue [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (June 1, 2022) – On Thursday, one unidentified person suffered injuries from a bicycle collision on Blythe Avenue. The accident occurred at 7:00 a.m. on May 26th, along Blythe Avenue in Central Fresno, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, the bicyclist reportedly ran...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Teen Gang Member Arrested on Gun & Drug Charges in Parlier

PARLIER, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Parlier police say they arrested a 17-year-old gang member on drug and weapons charges. Officers served a search warrant at an address in the 8500 block of Bethel Ave. on Tuesday. Police located a short-barrel assault-style rifle, a long rifle, two handguns, several extended magazines,...
Bakersfield Californian

BPD announces 3 arrests in shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested three men in connection with a May 22 shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue, according to a BPD news release Tuesday. BPD officials previously reported that two men who refused to be screened for weapons outside the venue at 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue ended up firing several shots into the business, with two others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Social media exchange caused double homicide, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say a social media exchange triggered a double shooting that left two teenagers dead in Southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning. “We do believe that this particular incident stemmed from a prior argument between two females. Those females met at this location to hash out their differences. The video will depict someone possessing a bat. At some point in time during the physical altercation, an individual produced a firearm, shots rang out, and both the Hispanic female and Hispanic male were struck by gunfire and mortally wounded,” said Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed in Exeter identified

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed in Exeter Monday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Richard Crowder, 65, of Exeter. Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a...
EXETER, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Police looking for shooting suspect in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Monday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare police officers. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bardsley Avenue. Police say officers responded to the area where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim...
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy