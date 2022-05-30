ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budget's done but other issues await lawmakers in final week

 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Legislature is heading into its final week after a Memorial Day weekend break, with major budget work completed and a debate that divided opponents settled. Other issues remain unresolved as the session nears its deadline for adjournment, June 6 at 6 p.m....

SFGate

California lawmakers announce placeholder budget agreement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's legislative leaders on Wednesday said they want to return nearly $10 billion of the state's record-setting budget to taxpayers, setting up a month of intense negotiations with Gov. Gavin Newsom over how to best help a weary public battered by soaring inflation. Leaders of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California US House races could help tilt power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s primary on Tuesday will set the stage for a November election where a handful of U.S. House seats in the Los Angeles area and Central Valley will help determine which party controls Congress. Democrats dominate California politics but the Republican Party retains pockets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Meet the Republican trying to woo SF voters

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bill Shireman would be the first to admit he’s a rarity as a San Francisco Republican — but nonetheless he’s running to represent the city’s eastside in the California State Assembly. When asked why denizens of the deep blue city should vote for him, Shireman said he that represents what he […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

California calls for 'comprehensive reparations' for Black Americans

California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for Black Americans said it has documented 170 years of systemic discrimination by the state and demanded "comprehensive reparations" for those harmed by that history of government-sanctioned oppression. In a 500-page report released Wednesday, a legislatively-mandated task force argues that the present-day wealth gap...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland limits rent increases to 3%

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland City Council voted to limit rent hikes to 3% yesterday. The legislation is intended to provide owners a fair return while protecting renters from large rent increases. Some 60% of Oakland residents are tenants. Last month, Oakland City Council members said landlords of rent-controlled properties could raise rent by 6.7%. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

By JANIE HAR Associated Press SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods. The post California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Judge orders stop to California's pesticide spraying program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandside.org

City Council this week: Oakland budget adjustments, cap on rent increases

The Oakland City Council is holding a special meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Here are some of the items on the agenda:. Important budget hearing: Every two years, Oakland passes a city budget based on revenue projections. And at the halfway point, city leaders make updates to the budget based on how accurate or off those projections were. When the city collects more revenue than it thought it would have, it can increase spending across different departments. But when revenues are lower than predicted, the city has to make cuts. Mayor Libby Schaaf has released her mid-cycle budget plan and Tuesday’s council meeting is an opportunity for residents to weigh in and hear about what has changed since the council adopted the two-year budget last summer. The budget has grown to $2.2 billion, up from $1.9 billion, and spending will increase across city programs and initiatives. The council has the final say on the budget and will make adjustments based off Schaaf’s plan.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

The 10 US Cities Where Women Are Most Likely to Earn $100,000 Or More

Bringing home a six-figure salary is a mark of financial success for many people, and it's more common depending on where you live. For example, as many as 1 in 3 women in San Jose, California, brings home at least $100,000 a year, according to a new report from GoodHire, an HR platform. The analysis draws data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Commerce to find out where there are higher shares of high earners across the country.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

“Outrageous”: Gas prices reach new record high in California, U.S.

WOODSIDE — Gas prices in the Bay Area and California broke records again Wednesday, with some stations hitting $7 a gallon for mid- and premium-grade, exacerbating concerns about inflation and the region’s exceptionally high cost of living. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in California hit $6.19...
WOODSIDE, CA
SFGate

Threats to California schools lead to three arrests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 44-year-old man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of phoning in bomb threats to five Los Angeles schools earlier this year, while separate threats against northern and southern California high schools led to the arrests of two students, authorities said. Marcus James Buchanan, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
davisvanguard.org

The Atlantic Claims San Franciscans May Not Feel Safe and Secure, and Much of the Blame Centered on District Attorney Boudin – But Crime Data Creates Uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – With public perception of a “crime wave” in San Francisco becoming more evident, SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s job is in serious jeopardy in the upcoming June 7 Recall Election, according to Annie Lowery, a staff writer for The Atlantic. She writes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Billionaire Soros, special interests dump another $1 million into Contra Costa DA’s race to support Becton, defeat Knox

Including $510,000 more in attack ads against Knox; Soros contributes $652,000. “This money will not drown out the voices of the hundreds of volunteers and thousands of local donors who have worked tirelessly side-by-side with me over the past 11 months to spread our campaign’s message…” – Deputy D.A. Mary Knox.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area city ranked best place to raise a family in the U.S.

Fremont has been named the top city in the United States to raise a family in a study by WalletHub. The study compared metrics in 180 cities in such categories as cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation. Fremont was...
FREMONT, CA
mendofever.com

Two North Bay Men Plead Guilty to Planning Domestic Terrorist Attack on the Democratic Party Headquarters

The following is a press release issued by The United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California:. The second of two California men pleaded guilty today to a conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building affecting interstate commerce in a scheme to attack the Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office.

