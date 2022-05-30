Budget's done but other issues await lawmakers in final week

The Oakland City Council is holding a special meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Here are some of the items on the agenda:. Important budget hearing: Every two years, Oakland passes a city budget based on revenue projections. And at the halfway point, city leaders make updates to the budget based on how accurate or off those projections were. When the city collects more revenue than it thought it would have, it can increase spending across different departments. But when revenues are lower than predicted, the city has to make cuts. Mayor Libby Schaaf has released her mid-cycle budget plan and Tuesday’s council meeting is an opportunity for residents to weigh in and hear about what has changed since the council adopted the two-year budget last summer. The budget has grown to $2.2 billion, up from $1.9 billion, and spending will increase across city programs and initiatives. The council has the final say on the budget and will make adjustments based off Schaaf’s plan.

