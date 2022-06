The spectacular Gold State Coach was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years yesterday. Despite thunder, hail and lightening, the priceless royal vehicle was seen in The Mall, pulled by eight Windsor Greys. Built in 1762, it is the third-oldest coach in the UK and will leave the Royal Mews for the first time since the Golden Jubilee. The Armed Forces also took to the streets from 4.30am to rehearse for Sunday’s £15million Jubilee pageant.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO