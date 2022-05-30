ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Free outdoor performances of 'Macbeth,' 'Merry Wives of Windsor' coming to Muncie

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCfbi_0fujRd0N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MgSg_0fujRd0N00

MUNCIE, Ind.— The Hoosier Shakespeare Festival will bring its summer repertory productions of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and "The Merry Wives of Windsor" to Minnetrista in June.

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," a story of ambition and its consequences when Scottish general Macbeth, encouraged by his wife, schemes and kills to become king of Scotland, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. June 13.

A 1970s-set version of the comedy "The Merry Wives of Windsor" concerns Sir John Falstaff deciding to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants, only to have the women take revenge. That performance will be at 7:30 p.m. June 14.

More: YART to offer affordable art to all during Brink of Summer ArtsWalk on Thursday

Performances of the two plays also are scheduled during June in Marion, Wabash, North Manchester, Fairmount and Kokomo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoPjJ_0fujRd0N00

Admission to the outdoor performance is free, but audiences are encouraged to reserve free tickets ahead at hoosiershakes.com .

Patrons are encouraged to arrive early for an acoustic pre-show featuring the songs from Queen, Imagine Dragon, Eminem, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Wonder, and KC and the Sunshine Band, among others, according to a release.

Gardeners invited to 'Grow a Row' to feed neighbors in need

The Food Council of East Central Indiana is spearheading the Grow-a-Row project this growing season in Delaware, Blackford, and Jay counties,

The project encourages local gardeners to donate excess garden produce to community partners that can distribute the produce to neighbors in need.

Gardeners can purposefully “grow a row” specifically for donation, or choose to donate their extra produce at the point in the summer when they’ve got so many veggies they don’t know what to do with them all, according to a release

Interested gardeners with home gardens, community gardens, school gardens, etc., can indicate their participation by filling out an online survey at bit.ly/3spsRSm to stay up-to-date with any information released.

Community groups that are interested in distributing the donated produce are asked to indicate participation using the same survey link. These could be groups such as food pantries, free meal sites and more.

As gardener and community site information is gathered, a sheet will be created to inform gardeners of the sites that will accept the produce donations, as well as other information such as site location, contact information and what days/times donations can be dropped off.

Get Up and Grow: Gardeners invited to share through Community Seed Library

For tracking purposes, it is requested that donation sites keep record of donations, such as weights of the produce donations, types of produce donated, number of donors, etc. The data collected will be used to evaluate the effectiveness and success of Grow-a-Row, and to support future grant funding requests to potentially expand and support the program.

The Food Council of East Central Indiana is part of the Healthy Community Alliance, a coalition through IU Health East Central Region hospitals serving Delaware, Blackford, and Jay counties. The Food Council meets virtually via Microsoft Teams 4-5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. All are invited and can request an invitation by contacting John Disher,  jdisher1@iuhealth.org ir 765-747-3915.

Information: Healthy Community Alliance, healthycommunityalliance.org .

Send news items to The Star Press at news@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Free outdoor performances of 'Macbeth,' 'Merry Wives of Windsor' coming to Muncie

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana State Fair Announces 5 Free Stage Concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has revealed five of the performers set to hit the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer. All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available in the near future.
shelbycountypost.com

Indiana HBPA receives shuttle bus from Horseshoe Indianapolis

Transporting members just became a little easier for the Indiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA). The organization received a shuttle bus from Horseshoe Indianapolis, adding a much needed benefit for the people they serve on the backstretch at the track. “The Indiana HBPA is very appreciative of this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Wabash, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Marion, IN
Muncie, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
City
North Manchester, IN
City
Fairmount, IN
Muncie, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Scotland, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Pine Lake Waterpark & Beach – 2 Hours North of Indianapolis

Pine Lake Waterpark is the perfect summer day trip for families looking to spend the day at the beach. Pine Lake Waterpark, located about 2-hours north of Indianapolis, has been a family-run business since 1922. Guests can soak up the sun each summer at this unique beach/waterpark. Quick Info about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

The Waterpark in Carmel – Summer Fun for Everyone

Summer of splish-splashing fun? Bring the whole family along for a day at The Waterpark in Carmel!. The Waterpark is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (May 28 – Aug. 7) and offers aquatic adventures for all ages and abilities. With so much to do, you won’t...
CARMEL, IN
103GBF

Did You Know There Are Catacombs Under Indianapolis? You Can Even Tour Them

There is so much to do in Indianapolis, but did you know that catacombs lie below the city? It's true, and you can take a tour of them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Stevie Wonder
WLFI.com

Almost Home Humane Society slated for demolition

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An animal shelter is slated for demolition as the city sets its eyes on a new facility in Tippecanoe County. For years, Almost Home Humane Society has sheltered the stray cats, dogs and other animals rescued in Lafayette. But the city will soon demolish the building, leaving the future of Almost Home up in the air.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Minnetrista#Scottish#Yart#The Sunshine Band
WANE-TV

2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing Indiana girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wright’s Gymnastics to Open Grand Park Facility

Greenwood-based Wright’s Gymnastics will Tuesday open the door to its new facility at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Wright’s 360° Movement Academy will offer traditional gymnastics, ninja and dance, as well as an academic preschool called Kids 360° Early Learning Academy. Wright’s, which operates six...
WESTFIELD, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Woman’s body pulled from Eel River

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A woman’s body was pulled from the Eel River, east of North Manchester, Monday afternoon, the Wabash County Coroner’s office said Tuesday. Officials are trying to determine the identity of the woman and what caused her death. No further information...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
WANE-TV

Body pulled from river outside North Manchester

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A body was pulled from the Eel River outside North Manchester on Monday. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it was conducting a death investigation after the body of a female was found in the Eel River east of North Manchester.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
INDIANA STATE
The Star Press

The Star Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy