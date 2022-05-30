Becca Kufrin Asked Thomas Jacobs to Marry Her — 'He Said YES!'

Becca Kufrin's fairy-tale ending took a detour — but it's on track now!

The former Bachelorette star is happily engaged to be married to Thomas Jacobs.

"In the ultimate plot twist ... HE SAID YES!" the 32-year-old revealed on Instagram Sunday morning. "We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops!"

She and Jacobs, 29, each flaunted their rings in dueling posts, which also featured their dogs Minno and Leo.

"I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back," she went on.

Jacobs referred to her proposal as, "The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move." He wrote, "You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops."

The engagement marks Kufrin's third linked to the "Bachelor" franchise: She was engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. ("The Bachelor") and to Garrett Yrigoyen ("The Bachelorette"). She met Jacobs on Season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise," but they broke up on film. They got back together after shooting wrapped, and the rest is history.

Reflecting on their breakup-that-didn't-take, Kufrin posted, "I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life."