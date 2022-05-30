ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Becca Kufrin Asked Thomas Jacobs to Marry Her — 'He Said YES!'

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anwdh_0fujRRMX00

Becca Kufrin's fairy-tale ending took a detour — but it's on track now!

The former Bachelorette star is happily engaged to be married to Thomas Jacobs.

"In the ultimate plot twist ... HE SAID YES!" the 32-year-old revealed on Instagram Sunday morning. "We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops!"

She and Jacobs, 29, each flaunted their rings in dueling posts, which also featured their dogs Minno and Leo.

"I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back," she went on.

Jacobs referred to her proposal as, "The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move." He wrote, "You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops."

The engagement marks Kufrin's third linked to the "Bachelor" franchise: She was engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. ("The Bachelor") and to Garrett Yrigoyen ("The Bachelorette"). She met Jacobs on Season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise," but they broke up on film. They got back together after shooting wrapped, and the rest is history.

Reflecting on their breakup-that-didn't-take, Kufrin posted, "I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWN2s_0fujRRMX00

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Wells Adams on When He Hopes to Marry Sarah Hyland

“Bachelor Nation” favorite Wells Adams will once again return as the show’s resident bartender and contestant confidante when “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with host Jesse Palmer. “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Adams about his wedding plans with fiancée Sarah Hyland, who was there to support....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
extratv

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News

On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Moon Back#Uno
extratv

Erika Jayne Sounds-Off on ‘RHOBH’ Drama and Her Dating Life

Erika Jayne is getting candid about the drama on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12, and she’s also opening up about her dating life. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the reality star, who shared, “I’m okay. Life goes on. I am picking up the pieces and moving forward as best as possible.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Entertainment

‘Deadliest Catch’: How Did Captain Phil Harris Die?

When “Deadliest Catch” first aired in 2005, Captain Phillip “Phil” Harris practically headlined the show. For several seasons afterward, he managed to maintain both a dedicated crew and a dedicated fanbase due to his high energy and drive. However, just five seasons into the show’s running, Harris tragically passed away. Here’s everything we know about the “Deadliest Catch” star’s 2010 passing.
TV SHOWS
extratv

Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg Welcome Baby #2

On Friday, Sheen took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his third child, his second with actress girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 26. Along with posting a photo of their bundle of joy holding his pinky finger, he tweeted, “And just like that… there was another monkey jumping on the bed.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

70K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy