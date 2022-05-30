ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That was crazy': Yorktown softball wins sectional title in all-time great pitchers' duel

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — On a historic Saturday evening at Delta High School's softball diamond, Alanah Jones sent a ball into setting sun's golden sky.

It took 15 innings and 3.5 hours for Yorktown and Guerin Catholic to break their 0-0 standoff. A legendary pitchers' duel between Jones and Golden Eagles senior Izzy Kemp ended with a combined 62 strikeouts, but unlike in last year's 1-0 10-inning battle, the Tigers came out on top.

Jones, who'd already pitched 18 innings between two games on the day, entered the batters box for the sixth and final time. Five prior K's didn't deter the senior's aggressiveness as she let go her A-swing, and the crack of the bat left no doubt that the ball would travel well past the leftfield fence.

Even head coach Jeremy Penrod, always even-keeled, couldn't help but rejoice. Jones quickly rounded the bases to meet a mob of her teammates at home plate, lost in the moment of the long-awaited breakthrough.

"That was crazy," Jones said. "Talking to (Kemp) afterwards, she was like, 'I'm glad it was you. I wouldn't have wanted anybody else to hit that but you.'

"Literally the highlight of my season."

Yet Yorktown needed three more outs, and according to Penrod, Jones would've "wrestled" him had he tried to take her out. She'd already exceeded what were thought to be her limits, but after seeing Kemp toss nearly 350 pitches on the day, the Tigers star made one last trip to the circle.

Tensions were high despite the lead, but junior Lexy Morris' spectacular catch in foul territory secured the first out. Her gusty effort, which caused her to crash into the fence across from third base, confirmed to her teammates that they would win this game.

"To be honest, I just stuck my glove out. I knew I was getting close, and it was an all-out kind of inning, so I just tried to get it," Morris said. "(It hurt) a little bit, but I think just the excitement of it took it away."

Jones credited the team's defensive prowess all season for empowering her on the mound, and Saturday's marathon was proof. She thought "we got this in the bag" after Morris' highlight play, and after the shortstop caught a popup for the second out, Jones struck out her 33rd batter of the contest, a new program high, to thunderous applause.

It's been a season of new and impressive feats for the Purdue Fort Wayne commit. She hit her first ever walk-off home run to eliminate Cowan in the Delaware County tournament semifinals , hit consecutive home runs for the first time en route to a three-hit, five-RBI performance in Yorktown's 8-0 sectional semifinal victory over Delta, and then tallied a record number of strikeouts with a game-winning homer in more than a few extra innings.

Between both of Saturday's sectional games, Jones totaled three home runs, six RBI's, 19 scoreless innings pitched and 42 strikeouts with zero walks and just one hit allowed.

"She doesn't want to disappoint anybody. She's amazing. I asked her in the ninth inning, "How you feeling?' She looked at me and smiled and said, 'I feel great,' and I was thinking, 'You're full of crap,'" Penrod said. "I (told Jones), 'Kid, you've pitched a heck of a game, now go help yourself here at the plate,' and (the home run) happened ... I don't get very emotional, but I'm over here going crazy. I'm just so proud of that kid, man. I'm proud of all of them."

Behind the thrill of Penrod winning his first sectional title as a head coach, and seventh in Yorktown's history, was the reality of who his girls beat to get there.

His daughter, Kate, is a senior on Delta's team who concluded her high school career over the weekend. Penrod prior to the season dreaded the conference matchup, and their two additional meetings in the county and sectional tournaments, all Yorktown victories, only made it harder.

Kate, however, was by Penrod's side in the dugout, donning a Tigers hoodie. She gave him permission before the season to lead her team's rival, and the opportunity proved fruitful as she watched her father inch one step closer to Yorktown's goal of a state title.

"I've never cried on a softball field. I did today (during) her last at-bat," Penrod said. "I told her 'Good luck' and she damn near hit a home run ... If I could look into the future, I could probably see my daughter in a Yorktown coach's shirt here.

"She said to me today, 'I'm just glad we get to play you guys in the sectional because that game, win or lose, for me will mean more than getting knocked-out by (somebody else).' At least she got beat by her dad, and that's what she'll forever hold. It was cool."

After Yorktown's team bus finished riding through town with a police and firetruck escort, the team turned its attention to its regional matchup at home against Bellmont (13-10) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.

A day's rest is surely needed, but the Tigers have their eyes set on more trophies. They believe the first state title in program history is a possibility, and Jones said the team will carry the momentum from Saturday's win throughout the postseason.

For now, though, it's one game at a time.

"It's definitely a confidence booster getting past Guerin after dropping to them last year. Hosting the regional, it's going to be awesome. I think crowd's going to be great," Penrod said. "If we can be fortunate enough to get past that game, anything can happen at semistate. That semistate's going to be stacked ... It's not going to be any easy for anybody."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP , and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 'That was crazy': Yorktown softball wins sectional title in all-time great pitchers' duel

