Muncie, IN

Ball State baseball loses heartbreaker to Central Michigan in MAC tournament championship

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Teary-eyed and dejected, the Cardinals gathered around their dugout and watched the entirety of Central Michigan's trophy presentation.

Ball State baseball let the moment sink in after losing the Mid-American Conference tournament championship, falling 11-7 Sunday at home to the Chippewas after a 12-3 defeat the day before.

They finished 40-19, 32-7 in the MAC to take their first regular-season crown since 2014, yet BSU extends its NCAA tournament drought to 16 seasons.

"I feel bad for our boys that we couldn't finish off this tournament. They played their hearts out today and all year long," head coach Rich Maloney said. "Sometimes in life we don't know why things happen the way they do. It sure wasn't from a lack of effort."

Sophomore Zach Cole, senior Ryan Peltier and junior Tyler Schweitzer were named to the MAC All-Tournament team, and Peltier and fifth year Nick Powell each had two hits and two RBI's in the final game of the spring.

Maloney's group had beaten CMU seven consecutive times, dating back to last season, entering the weekend. A season-high six errors and nine walks gave Ball State no chance at clinching the title on Saturday, and their opponent's offense got hot in the final four innings to overcome the Cardinals' early lead.

The Chippewas out-hit the Cardinals 17-11, simply out-playing the tournament hosts down the stretch.

"We ran out all the best guys we had with the lead, so we did the best that we could. But to their credit, they just hit everything we threw up there," Maloney said. "Funny thing is, during the season we held them down for batting average that was under .200, but in this particular game, it's like all those games that we held them down they got all their hits."

Ball State secured a 5-1 advantage after the opening inning, hitting around CMU's Jake Jones for four runs and just one out before he was relieved by 2021 MAC Pitcher of the Year Andrew Taylor.

Taylor allowed one more run as he settled into the first frame but was spectacular over the next four innings, not allowing a BSU score. Cardinals junior Trennor O'Donnell was great in his own right, allowing just two runs, one earned, through his first five innings of work.

Momentum shifted in the sixth frame as a Chippewas leadoff single and home run cut Ball State's lead to 6-4 with zero outs. O'Donnell was then relieved after 86 pitches by sophomore Sam Klein, a All-MAC First Team selection, who'd have his worst outing of the season.

Klein allowed a season-high four earned runs in 2.1 innings, giving Central Michigan a 7-6 lead. BSU tied it at 7-7 in the seventh inning, prompting Schweitzer, the 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year who threw 143 pitches in Friday's heroic performance, to try and save the day.

Instead, CMU hit back-to-back doubles that scored two runs. Maloney said the game plan was for Klein to pitch the sixth, seventh and eighth innings with a lead before letting Schweitzer close, and the contest was following that script before Klein's rare off-day forced an earlier change.

"After O'Donnell gave up the two-run Jack, you wanted Klein coming in with the lead. For me, you put your best guy in there and it is what it is. Trennor did a great job," Maloney said. "They hit the ball really well and they got the ball in the wind and we didn't."

Schweitzer would've started the game had Maloney let him and didn't pitch poorly in his brief appearance. He and Maloney embraced when the coach visited the mound to relieve him for sophomore Ty Johnson, an unfortunate final showing in an otherwise historic season.

"For a guy to come up to me on his own ... he says, 'Hey, I want the ball today' because he wanted to win this thing. And he looked good out there, just they happen to hit two balls," Maloney said. "They got hot at that time and you've got to tip your hat off to them. I'm proud of Tyler for the great season he had. We wouldn't have won the regular season without him."

In the eighth inning down 9-7, the Cardinals had one last real chance to steal the game as freshman Hunter Dobbins batted with runners on first and third base and two outs. He had a walk-off home run in the first game of this postseason, but after drawing a full count, Dobbins struck out.

Johnson allowed a two-run homer in the ninth frame that essentially put the game out of reach, and Ball State stranded one runner on base to end the game.

The Cardinals, after such a memorable season, were ripe with emotion while Central Michigan piled on the mound in celebration. Almost every BSU player hugged one another following the post-game huddle, a few even taking a extra moments to collect themselves before walking out of Ball Diamond at First Merchants Ballpark Complex, some for the final time.

Maloney was not surprised by his team's reaction.

"Our culture is really strong. That's been a staple ... We had so many alumni rooting for us. It's their family. Ball State's a special place for a lot of people, and this group is really close," Maloney said. "They continued the tradition that we have of just playing outstanding baseball, caring about one another and doing well in all facets of life ... The consistency level that we have is because we recruit good people from good families and they work really hard they believe in each other."

Ball State couldn't capitalize on two chances to keep its season alive, the first squandered by its own defensive miscues and the second the result of CMU's renewed offensive confidence.

Still, Maloney is believes his squad can be right back here next season. They've tasted success and nearly finished the job, yet they have a little farther to go.

"We got a lot of guys back. We're going to have a really good team, I can tell you that," Maloney said. "You just start all over. The guys build out all their experiences ... We'll be picked near the top again next year, that's just how it is."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP , and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ball State baseball loses heartbreaker to Central Michigan in MAC tournament championship

WANE 15

Standoff arrest as SWAT serves warrant in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Garrett mobile home park early Tuesday morning. Around 5 a.m., multiple police units were seen inside the North Pointe Crossing mobile home park in Garrett. That’s near the intersection of State Roads 327 and 8. Police could be seen at […]
GARRETT, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating New Life Christian Church allegations

The Indiana State Police are now investigating allegations connected to the New Life Christian Church in Warsaw. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying that because of a past relationship between the church and the sheriff’s office, the decision was make to contact the state police.
WARSAW, IN
