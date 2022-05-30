ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mt. Vernon High School named a Best High School

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Vernon High School has been named a Best High School by U.S. News & World Report. The school sits in the top 40 percent of the nation’s high schools and is ranked No. 15 in the Indianapolis metro area and No. 46 in the state. This is the fifth time...

Related
wevv.com

Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award. Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award. The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic...
Current Publishing

Carmel High School basketball standout seeks to add to memories as Indiana All-Star

Carmel High School 2022 graduate Peter Suder’s basketball career is full of special memories. As a guard, he helped lead the Greyhounds to Class 4A state titles his freshman and junior years. His teams were 16-0 in the postseason until losing to Westfield in the sectional championship in March. As a sophomore, the high school postseason was halted after Carmel won the sectional title because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CARMEL, IN
wevv.com

Indiana high school regional softball round-up

Five local high school squad took the diamond Tuesday night, looking to punch their ticket to Indiana semi-states. In 4-A, Castle fell to a touch team from Bedford North Lawrence, 8-1 at Lockyear Field in Newburgh. In 3-A, Pike Central earned it's first regional title since 1990, beating Heritage Hills,...
NEWBURGH, IN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Free Dental Care for Military Veterans and Their Families on Saturday, June 11, with Appointments Still Available in Indiana

Hundreds of Aspen Dental offices to open doors for annual Day of Service, honoring veterans. Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment. CHICAGO, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 11, participating Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans and their families at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating New Life Christian Church allegations

The Indiana State Police are now investigating allegations connected to the New Life Christian Church in Warsaw. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying that because of a past relationship between the church and the sheriff’s office, the decision was make to contact the state police.
WARSAW, IN
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County accepting applications starting Wednesday

In western Kentucky, officials with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County say they'll be accepting new applicants soon. Starting Wednesday, June 1, the organizations says it will start taking applications for potential habitat homeowners. After starting Wednesday, applications will be accepted through June 27. Habitat officials say tat potential applicant...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Kentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials will consider action this week that could soften a toll rate increase on the RiverLink bridges set to start July 1. The Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority plans to vote on a resolution at a meeting Wednesday recommending that the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body "minimize" the annual rate hike.
KENTUCKY STATE
abc57.com

Indiana candy company announces voluntary recall

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- As a direct result of a recent Jif Peanut Butter recall, the Albanese Confectionery Group of Merrillville is voluntarily recalling the company’s Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups. The company made the recall out of caution for the potential contamination of Salmonella from the peanut butter...
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb, working to get money back to Hoosiers

You may be getting some cash from the state to help you cope with inflation. Governor Holcomb says he’s waiting to see this month’s revenue figures first — that report should come out this Friday or next. But he says he expects to send legislators a proposal by the end of next week for getting money back to Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Smith calls on supermajority to reverse permitless gun carry law

In response to Tuesday’s (May 24) mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and 2 adults dead, State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) is urging his Indiana Statehouse colleagues to act on concerns that the ‘permitless carry’ law (HEA 1296) going into effect on July 1 will yield even more senseless violence in Indiana. With HEA 1296 in place, a person 18 years and older who has successfully purchased a handgun will not need to take any additional steps to get a license before carrying.
UVALDE, TX
SCDNReports

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment Fire

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY

