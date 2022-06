MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s a surge in COVID cases compared with a year ago and that is leading to more people being tested at sites around South Florida. FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “My biggest concern is right now there are five times more cases than we had last year on Memorial Day. We have very aggressive sub variants circulating. In terms of the number of cases it is alarming here in Miami-Dade and Broward we are hovering near 20% in positivity that is documented.” She added, “That fortunately is not translating into alarming hospitalization rates...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO