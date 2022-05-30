ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden honors fallen US service members

By Sydney Kalich
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden honored fallen U.S. service members on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivering remarks.

The president was joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. He has attended the Arlington ceremony nearly every year for decade.

“Memorial Day is always a day that is mixed with pain and pride,” Biden said.

Veterans mark Memorial Day with Afghan war still fresh

“They chose a life of purpose,” Biden said in remarks after the ceremony. “They had a mission, and above all they believed in duty, they believed in honor, they believed in their country, and still today we are free because they were brave.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuVJE_0fujQSLt00
    US President Joe Biden embraces a woman after attending Mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HzU7_0fujQSLt00
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8DVm_0fujQSLt00
    US President Joe Bidens grandson Hunter, the son of Beau Biden, and US First Lady Jill Biden step out of Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. – At right is the presidents sister Valerie Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Erb8g_0fujQSLt00
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxicu_0fujQSLt00
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden step out after attending Mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g51It_0fujQSLt00
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSJId_0fujQSLt00
    (L-R) US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFSC8_0fujQSLt00
    (L-R) US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvqOn_0fujQSLt00
    (L-R) US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrive to participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Hours before the ceremony, the president and first lady attended a memorial Mass for Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer seven years ago Monday. Beau also was a veteran, a personal connection the older Biden has drawn upon in the past on Memorial Day . Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware’s attorney general before declaring a run for governor. He also served in Delaware’s National Guard.

This year’s Memorial Day comes just months after the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan , which marked the end of America’s longest war.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

