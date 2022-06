Indian singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as “Sidhu Moose Wala”, was shot dead in Punjab on Sunday.The shooting came just a day after his security was scaled down by the state’s two-month-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as part of a crackdown on “VIP culture”. Sidhu was a popular singer with many hit songs to his credit, though he had previous run-ins with the police for allegedly gorifying guns and violence in his music. In February 2020, Sidhu and fellow singer Mankirt Aulakh were booked under charges of provoking breach of the peace for the song “302...

