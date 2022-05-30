ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As a veteran on Memorial Day, I salute those who served and those who still do

As we pause on Memorial Day to honor the heroes who are not with us and gave their lives protecting the freedoms we enjoy daily, we must remember that many thousands of our fellow Americans continue to serve in harm’s way.

As citizens of a grateful nation, I hope you will agree that it is our individual obligation to thank and support those that do so much for all of us.  Whenever I see our flag, I get this proud feeling inside.

Many of you might be too young to understand the meaning of what fighting for our country means and to volunteer to perhaps give your life for democracy. From the fields of Europe and the Pacific to Korea to Vietnam and Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond, our flag for 246 years stands for freedom above all else. Look into the eyes of those who have served and you will know what I mean.

As a Vietnam veteran, I am honored to still be with you, but the true honorees are not with us today.

They, my friends, are the men and women who are on the front lines 24 hours a day around the world fighting for our freedoms. So when the glitz and glamor of these wonderful events are over, and we return to our homes and families, they will still be there on the front lines fighting, as we have done, to protect us.

Those men and women in uniform are the ones that have my respect, and I salute them.

Robert F. Sylk, La Quinta

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun:

