It is easy to get caught up in the widespread mentality that we should move in only certain ways. Some advocates for specific types of exercise — yoga, strength training, running, you name it — will encourage you to “just do this, it’s the only workout you need!” You can be sure this is a marketing gimmick, and unfortunately, it gives a false impression of what our bodies actually need. So, what should we be doing, then? Our bodies are dynamic, versatile, and always adapting to what we do often (even if we don’t do it well). In other words, we should move in all the ways available to us (or, as the popular meme goes, do ALL the things).

