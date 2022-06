The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck. It happened on Friday at the intersection of Drew and Old State Road, Sheriff Michael Main says during the investigation of the accident, it was learned that the motorcycle, driven by 45-year old Kelly Boskovich of Big Rapids was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when a pickup truck driven by 58-year old Kevin Sellers of Remus pulled away from a stop sign and Boskovich was unable to stop and struck the pickup truck.

