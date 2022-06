ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Alton Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred on Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of E. Broadway at the Broadway Connector at around 12:44 p.m. An initial investigation showed that the victim drove into Alton from Missouri after driving across the Clark Bridge. They then drove down the Broadway Connector before being stopped at the intersection of E. Broadway.

ALTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO